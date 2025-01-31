Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence is in Jeopardy

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is sounding the alarm that Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) could be in jeopardy. Would Republican senators be dumb enough to vote down Trump’s pick knowing it would stir up the wrath of the President and all of MAGA?

🚨JUST IN: Sen Josh Hawley says Tulsi nomination "may be in jeopardy."



Watters: "Do your Republican colleagues understand what will happen if they vote down Tulsi?"



Hawley: "I don't know. And I have to tell you, I'm worried by what I hear from some of my Republican colleagues.… pic.twitter.com/KR52lie8od — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote. He has a mandate from voters. Republican senators would be wise to get on the Trump train and confirm Gabbard.

We didn’t come this far to get fk’d by our own majority.



With what is on the line here, this would escalate to more than a war of words. This would be the shot heard round the world by the deep state scum. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025

Hopefully they get in line with our agenda, but one may need to find out. — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) January 31, 2025

As of 2 hours ago, Senator Cornyn: “Therefore, it is my intention to consent to the appointment of @TulsiGabbard as Director of National Intelligence.” — KaySA (@KaySuSA) January 31, 2025

That’s one less Republican senator to worry about.

Republican senators should be aware they’re playing with fire if they refuse to confirm all of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

If RINOs vote NO on Tulsi then they’ll be primaried. It’s as simple as that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025

@HawleyMO let your Republican friends on the committee know…. Due to the secret vote… EVERY REPUBLICAN ON THE COMMITTEE WILL BE PRIMARIED …

So apply pressure where needed — We Won’t Remain Silent (@LacysLoveCavemn) January 31, 2025

If the vote goes secret, we’ll have to assume every last one of them is a rat, and vote them ALL out! — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 31, 2025

The backlash is going to be like something they’ve never seen — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 31, 2025

It will be huge. If Republican senators won’t support President Trump's picks and agenda then MAGA voters will have no choice but to replace them with Republicans who will.