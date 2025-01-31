Communist News Network: Jim Acosta Debuts Sad Substack Show with Prominent Socialist...
Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence is in Jeopardy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is sounding the alarm that Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation for Director of National Intelligence (DNI) could be in jeopardy. Would Republican senators be dumb enough to vote down Trump’s pick knowing it would stir up the wrath of the President and all of MAGA?

Here’s Hawley with his take. (WATCH)

Trump won the Electoral College and the popular vote. He has a mandate from voters. Republican senators would be wise to get on the Trump train and confirm Gabbard.

That’s one less Republican senator to worry about.

Republican senators should be aware they’re playing with fire if they refuse to confirm all of Trump’s Cabinet picks.

It will be huge. If Republican senators won’t support President Trump's picks and agenda then MAGA voters will have no choice but to replace them with Republicans who will.

