Trump Signs Executive Order to Investigate Biden’s DEI Hiring Policies and Practices at the FAA

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to investigate President Joe Biden’s DEI policies at the FAA and assess what damage they have done. This comes In the wake of Wednesday’s air disaster in Washington, D.C. where a passenger plane and a military helicopter collided killing 67 people.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 #BREAKING: President Trump has just ordered an assessment of damage done to aviation by the Biden administration's DEI policies



It also orders the FAA to immediately elevate competence over "diversity" in hiring practices



WHY is this even controversial?! pic.twitter.com/BlxKnJFGmE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

Many commenters feel Biden and other Democrats have prioritized identity politics over skill and public safety. They say flipping it back is common sense.

Trump putting competence first in the FAA is like saying the captain of a ship should know how to navigate before being politically correct. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 30, 2025

👉 Exactly. The FAA should prioritize safety & competence over politics. Passengers don’t care about quotas when they’re mid-air—they care about landing safely. Why is this controversial? — GLOBAL ALERTS (@GlobalAlertsHQ) January 30, 2025

Democrats’ desires to push diversity at all costs resulted in Biden nominating an unqualified African-American man to run the FAA. Here’s how his Senate confirmation hearing went down. (WATCH)

President Biden’s nominee in 2023 to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, Phillip A. Washington couldn't answer questions about aviation even though he was the Denver Airport CEO.



Pete Buttigieg regretfully announced Mr. Washington’s withdrawal to lead the FAA after this. pic.twitter.com/8XnUykwWEi — John Sitarek (@JohnSitarek) January 30, 2025

The government has been hiring unqualified people in highly sensitive positions and overlooking the most qualified so they can fill a quota — Big Bird (@mark42171) January 30, 2025

Some commenters don’t understand why Democrats and the legacy media are having a hard time grasping what Trump is doing.

Trump is trying to tell the deaf leftwing media that ATC NEEDS TO HIRE THE MOST QUALIFIED, not someone who knows someone or checks a box.

Democrats don't understand the merit system. Therefore, people being hired aren't respected as they should be regardless of their demographic. — SSGT Homestead (@SSGT72) January 30, 2025

👉 Facts. Imagine boarding a flight and wondering if the air traffic controller was hired based on skill or a diversity checkbox. Safety should always come first, no exceptions. — GLOBAL ALERTS (@GlobalAlertsHQ) January 30, 2025

Playing Russian roulette — Miss G (@Green_k100) January 30, 2025

People used to get hired based on skill. Now? We’re rolling the dice and hoping for the best. — GLOBAL ALERTS (@GlobalAlertsHQ) January 30, 2025

If hiring the best person for the job is a problem, maybe your ideology is the issue, not reality. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 30, 2025

One would think hiring the most qualified candidate would not be controversial. Especially for jobs that involve life and death. But Democrats' devotion to their identity ideology takes precedence over all.