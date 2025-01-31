Bill Melugin of Fox News Recounts the Life of His Dear Friend Who...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Investigate Biden’s DEI Hiring Policies and Practices at the FAA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to investigate President Joe Biden’s DEI policies at the FAA and assess what damage they have done. This comes In the wake of Wednesday’s air disaster in Washington, D.C. where a passenger plane and a military helicopter collided killing 67 people.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many commenters feel Biden and other Democrats have prioritized identity politics over skill and public safety. They say flipping it back is common sense.

Democrats’ desires to push diversity at all costs resulted in Biden nominating an unqualified African-American man to run the FAA. Here’s how his Senate confirmation hearing went down. (WATCH)

Some commenters don’t understand why Democrats and the legacy media are having a hard time grasping what Trump is doing.

One would think hiring the most qualified candidate would not be controversial. Especially for jobs that involve life and death. But Democrats' devotion to their identity ideology takes precedence over all.

