Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Flames and Search for Survivors in Aftermath of Neighborhood Plane Crash

Multiple authorities and emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the plane, a Learjet 55, left a local airport going to Springfield, Missouri. The plane soon plummeted after takeoff hitting a neighborhood at incredible speed. It erupted in a fireball setting several buildings ablaze.
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirms six people total were onboard. Police report several people were injured on the ground during the crash and the ensuing fires.
Here’s an aerial view of the destruction following the plane crash (WATCH)
🚨 WATCH: Aerial view of the MASSIVE fire at the Philadelphia plane crash site— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025
Debris is being found over a quarter mile away pic.twitter.com/oPtfJaJ1EW
The plane plummeted at incredible speed. So fast, that many mistook the plane for a missile. (WATCH)
Ok, call me crazy but that doesn't look like a plane crash.— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 1, 2025
What do you think? pic.twitter.com/4iLaCXYlUU
Here’s another angle of the impact. (WATCH)
The explosion is so big it looks like a bomb going off.— Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) January 31, 2025
Is it really safe to fly? pic.twitter.com/7j2Bstnz6M
The impact was also caught on doorbell cams. (WATCH)
Ring doorbell camera video of the Plane crash in Philadelphia near Roosevelt Mall at Cottman and the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash ignited a massive explosion, setting several homes on fire.— Fredrick Van Hook (@F_VANHOOK) February 1, 2025
That plane appears to be on fire 🔥 before impact! pic.twitter.com/Ig4EWoLRMZ
A man near a parking lot captured the plane as it exploded from impact. (WATCH)
Bystander records the final seconds before the Philly plane crash:— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 1, 2025
“Allahu Akbar!… What the hell! Omg. Omg. It’s a plane." pic.twitter.com/ZVizHjVMSf
Another door cam captured the crash and its loud explosion. (WATCH)
Jesus Christ - Listen to it. pic.twitter.com/QIwlNDtrbm— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 1, 2025
A car’s dashcam captured the plane’s plummet and explosion. (WATCH)
BREAKING: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia.— TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 1, 2025
At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/oztpu26x8g
Here’s video from the ground after the explosion. Flames quickly spread through the neighborhood in the aftermath. (WATCH)
Imagine being in ground Zero of that plane crash! pic.twitter.com/pe5Nh2W6Vc— Slightly off Topic 🇺🇲 (@slightly_0ff) February 1, 2025
More footage from the ground. (WATCH)
Pretty big plane crash in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/10nYZXFWuc— Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) January 31, 2025
Horrific scenes of destruction are emerging. You can hear fire engine sirens blaring as firefighters arrive to battle the flames and help survivors. (WATCH)
So when does this stop being a coincidence?— Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) February 1, 2025
That’s the 3rd plane crash within a week
💥 pic.twitter.com/zlwDhBJjUQ
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation. Authorities say there are several casualties on the ground, but the number is still unknown at this time.
