Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Flames and Search for Survivors in Aftermath of Neighborhood Plane Crash





WARNING: The following story contains graphic raw footage of a plane crash. The video contains graphic descriptions of what witnesses have observed, some very disturbing. Some videos contain profanity as captured in the moment.

Multiple authorities and emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the plane, a Learjet 55, left a local airport going to Springfield, Missouri. The plane soon plummeted after takeoff hitting a neighborhood at incredible speed. It erupted in a fireball setting several buildings ablaze.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirms six people total were onboard. Police report several people were injured on the ground during the crash and the ensuing fires.

Here's an aerial view of the destruction following the plane crash

🚨 WATCH: Aerial view of the MASSIVE fire at the Philadelphia plane crash site



Debris is being found over a quarter mile away pic.twitter.com/oPtfJaJ1EW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025

The plane plummeted at incredible speed. So fast, that many mistook the plane for a missile.

Ok, call me crazy but that doesn't look like a plane crash.

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/4iLaCXYlUU — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 1, 2025

Another angle of the impact.

The explosion is so big it looks like a bomb going off.



Is it really safe to fly? pic.twitter.com/7j2Bstnz6M — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) January 31, 2025

The impact was also caught on doorbell cams.

Ring doorbell camera video of the Plane crash in Philadelphia near Roosevelt Mall at Cottman and the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash ignited a massive explosion, setting several homes on fire. That plane appears to be on fire before impact!



That plane appears to be on fire 🔥 before impact! pic.twitter.com/Ig4EWoLRMZ — Fredrick Van Hook (@F_VANHOOK) February 1, 2025

A man near a parking lot captured the plane as it exploded from impact.

Bystander records the final seconds before the Philly plane crash:



“Allahu Akbar!… What the hell! Omg. Omg. It’s a plane." pic.twitter.com/ZVizHjVMSf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 1, 2025

Another door cam captured the crash and its loud explosion.

Jesus Christ - Listen to it. pic.twitter.com/QIwlNDtrbm — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 1, 2025

A car's dashcam captured the plane's plummet and explosion.

BREAKING: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia.



At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/oztpu26x8g — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) February 1, 2025

Here's video from the ground after the explosion. Flames quickly spread through the neighborhood in the aftermath.

Imagine being in ground Zero of that plane crash! pic.twitter.com/pe5Nh2W6Vc — Slightly off Topic 🇺🇲 (@slightly_0ff) February 1, 2025

More footage from the ground.

Pretty big plane crash in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/10nYZXFWuc — Ashton Forbes (@JustXAshton) January 31, 2025

Horrific scenes of destruction are emerging. You can hear fire engine sirens blaring as firefighters arrive to battle the flames and help survivors.

That's the 3rd plane crash within a week



That’s the 3rd plane crash within a week



💥 pic.twitter.com/zlwDhBJjUQ — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) February 1, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation. Authorities say there are several casualties on the ground, but the number is still unknown at this time.