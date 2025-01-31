VIP
Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Flames and Search for Survivors in Aftermath of Neighborhood Plane Crash

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:07 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent


WARNING: The following story contains graphic raw footage of a plane crash. The video contains graphic descriptions of what witnesses have observed, some very disturbing. Some videos contain profanity as captured in the moment.

Multiple authorities and emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials say the plane, a Learjet 55, left a local airport going to Springfield, Missouri. The plane soon plummeted after takeoff hitting a neighborhood at incredible speed. It erupted in a fireball setting several buildings ablaze.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirms six people total were onboard. Police report several people were injured on the ground during the crash and the ensuing fires.

Here’s an aerial view of the destruction following the plane crash (WATCH)

The plane plummeted at incredible speed. So fast, that many mistook the plane for a missile. (WATCH)

Here’s another angle of the impact. (WATCH)

The impact was also caught on doorbell cams. (WATCH)

A man near a parking lot captured the plane as it exploded from impact. (WATCH)

Another door cam captured the crash and its loud explosion. (WATCH)

A car’s dashcam captured the plane’s plummet and explosion. (WATCH)

Here’s video from the ground after the explosion. Flames quickly spread through the neighborhood in the aftermath. (WATCH)

 More footage from the ground. (WATCH)

Horrific scenes of destruction are emerging. You can hear fire engine sirens blaring as firefighters arrive to battle the flames and help survivors. (WATCH)

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation. Authorities say there are several casualties on the ground, but the number is still unknown at this time. 

