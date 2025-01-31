Serious Real Estate: Marco Rubio Explains Why Trump Buying Greenland is No Laughing Matter

President Donald Trump is a funny guy but Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he’s serious about buying Greenland. Denmark’s not happy but Trump thinks they will come around. Rubio says Trump is approaching this acquisition like a businessman, not a politician.

Here’s Rubio with Megyn Kelly. (WATCH)

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Trump is serious about acquiring Greenland, says his comments are “not a joke.”



The comments came after Trump had a fiery call with Denmark’s PM leaving Danish officials "utterly freaked out."



“This is not a joke. This is not about… pic.twitter.com/63TRI1lXJX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 31, 2025

America has adversaries that it is competing against for strategic advantage. Commenters explain why Greenland is so important to maintaining America’s safety.

Trump isn't joking when he talks about Greenland, and Rubio reminds us this is about national security. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 31, 2025

Trump doesn't play games. He's thinking long-term, making moves that protect America's interests. Greenland isn't just land, it's strategic power — John (@johnEiid) January 31, 2025

Trump’s serious about Greenland. this is all about national security. Denmark better get on board! — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) January 31, 2025

Everyone laughing at this doesn't understand geopolitics.



Alaska purchase was also mocked.



Strategic territory always matters. — Christian | Import Expert (@NoRiskNoParty) January 31, 2025

Trump is transactional and recognizes that the United States needs Greenland for strategic national interest. — Mr.Marshall (@MistaMarshall00) January 31, 2025

It’s not that America simply wants Greenland, it desperately needs it. Posters have the details.

He's not joking for good reason. Strategically it's important because of the shipping lanes. We've got to get control of this before the Chinese get in ahead of us as well. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 31, 2025

It's a militarily strategic location. A lot of oceanic international trade runs north of Greenland and give us faster response times to global crises, if I have my facts straight. — Mike (@VanKreulen) January 31, 2025

Acquiring Greenland would be great for America and Greenland You have the Russians and Chinese military all over the place. They have trillions of dollars of minerals. It could help Greenland and the US out a lot. — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) January 31, 2025

It's the best interest for everyone, really. China and Russia should be the only ones who hate it. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 31, 2025

Like Rubio said, Trump is going to leverage every option to reach an agreement with Denmark which turns over Greenland to America. Some are laughing at Trump but America’s safety and security is no joke.