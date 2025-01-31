Serious Real Estate: Marco Rubio Explains Why Trump Buying Greenland is No Laughing Matter

The DEI Has Been Cast: Stephen Miller Outlines Trump’s Plan to Restore Merit-Based...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:28 AM on January 31, 2025
Twitter

President Donald Trump is a funny guy but Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he’s serious about buying Greenland. Denmark’s not happy but Trump thinks they will come around. Rubio says Trump is approaching this acquisition like a businessman, not a politician.

Here’s Rubio with Megyn Kelly. (WATCH)

America has adversaries that it is competing against for strategic advantage. Commenters explain why Greenland is so important to maintaining America’s safety.

It’s not that America simply wants Greenland, it desperately needs it. Posters have the details.

Like Rubio said, Trump is going to leverage every option to reach an agreement with Denmark which turns over Greenland to America. Some are laughing at Trump but America’s safety and security is no joke.

 

