Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of Swear Words

The Gospel According to Grifters
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 31, 2025
Twitter

Talk about a profane waste of a question! On Friday, James Rosen of Newsmax presented White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with a meandering, scolding query about President Donald Trump’s use of cuss words. No, really! Leavitt deftly answered with what most of us already knew.

Here’s their exchange. (WATCH)

‘A practice that certainly sets him apart from all of his predecessors’ is not a true statement. President Joe Biden liked to cuss as well. Posters were quick to point it out with examples. (WATCH)

Many were surprised Rosen would ask a question with an already obvious answer. Commenters expressed their frustration with the cable TV news vet.

Yes, Leavitt handled it well. Trump’s supporters already know why he speaks the way he does. They don’t need a press secretary to tell them.

Posters continue to be impressed with Leavitt and how she handles and manhandles the oftentimes dense and dopey press.

The press is going to have to step up its game with Leavitt. She doesn’t appear to be rattled by them at all just days into her job. Probably best to stop asking her silly questions about swear words, too. She has better things to do with her <expletive removed> time.

