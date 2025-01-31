Profanity Insanity: Cable TV News Vet Grills Karoline Leavitt Over Trump’s Use of Swear Words

Talk about a profane waste of a question! On Friday, James Rosen of Newsmax presented White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with a meandering, scolding query about President Donald Trump’s use of cuss words. No, really! Leavitt deftly answered with what most of us already knew.
Here’s their exchange. (WATCH)
Reporter Scolds Trump's Use of "Expletive" to "Insult" Pete Buttigieg, Gets Shut Down pic.twitter.com/1xM7kJ0EH6— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2025
Oh my goodness, an expletive! Heavens pic.twitter.com/2ZmoH2UODV— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) January 31, 2025
‘A practice that certainly sets him apart from all of his predecessors’ is not a true statement. President Joe Biden liked to cuss as well. Posters were quick to point it out with examples. (WATCH)
Joe Biden curses at reporters who question his age and mental fitness.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2025
Not very presidential.pic.twitter.com/loOW2qeWhK
A "practice that sets him apart from all of his predecessors"? Really? Biden called Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch." Then there was also the "No one f---s with a Biden." Biden swore plenty.— Mighty Tired (@mighty_tired) January 31, 2025
Many were surprised Rosen would ask a question with an already obvious answer. Commenters expressed their frustration with the cable TV news vet.
That was James Rosen. Honestly surprised that came from him. It was obvious in that briefing Trump knew something and was pissed.— Lady (@lovingit111) January 31, 2025
I was very disappointed James Rosen asked that silly question. He needs to step up his game to be relevant with new non-legacy reporters entering the briefing room.— Diana Maxson (@RedDee527) January 31, 2025
Agree, what a waste of a question to the press secretary.— Morgen Rozenboom (@littledocmorgen) January 31, 2025
actually i liked the question, loved the response.— (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) January 31, 2025
i think he set her up perfectly and she hit it out of the park
Yes, Leavitt handled it well. Trump’s supporters already know why he speaks the way he does. They don’t need a press secretary to tell them.
Here's the answer:— EFHutton (parody) (@EFHutton123) January 31, 2025
He's real. He talks like most of us and we know we are getting the truth.
We are sick and tired of admin speak.
“…he often says what they are thinking .”— Mama 🇺🇸 (@mimimama_12) January 31, 2025
YES! That’s exactly why I love
President Trump! That and the way he “deadpans” it, it’s way funnier than when I say it!
Trump says what many are thinking l. And, he tells it like it is- no political correctness, and that’s what so many like about him— HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) January 31, 2025
Posters continue to be impressed with Leavitt and how she handles and manhandles the oftentimes dense and dopey press.
Karoline Leavitt clearly loves her job and absolutely loves taking on the legacy media puppets.— Chris On 𝕏 (@ItsChrisOnX) January 31, 2025
Her face is full of glee at every opportunity to articulate a takedown.
She nailed the answer to a stupid question. We love Trump for exactly that reason. No filter and speaking for "we the people".— Chris Pressley🇺🇲 (@sparty8607) January 31, 2025
Karoline is really good at her job.#MAGA
January 31, 2025
The press is going to have to step up its game with Leavitt. She doesn’t appear to be rattled by them at all just days into her job. Probably best to stop asking her silly questions about swear words, too. She has better things to do with her <expletive removed> time.
