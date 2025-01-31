Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’s Jokes

A man at a comedy club was discovered to be a walking and talking joke. It turns out the audience member was a DNC misinformation specialist who was looking for a job. Well, duh! He certainly made the stand-up comedian’s routine a lot easier at least for one night.

Have a chuckle. (WATCH)

Comedian belittling an unemployed DNC misinformation specialist. 😂😂😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/1XNzNQ4mR2 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 31, 2025

This is freaking hilarious, the DNC guy's answers are jokes in themselves! 🤣😂🤣😂 — 🏴‍☠️🍊🍊Pirate Gal🍊🍊🏴‍☠️ (@storyspinner) January 31, 2025

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves — LIVGolfLou (@LIVGolfLou) January 31, 2025

Upon hearing the DNC dude saying he wants to be a bartender, many commenters' minds went to the same place. This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s career trajectory in reverse!

A DNC misinformation specialist working for the government loses his job and becomes a bartender.



🤣🤣



Same qualifications required...lol — Brandon (@HighlyRetired) January 31, 2025

It actually takes more knowledge to mix drinks — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) January 31, 2025

He better have a good resume, if that ex-DNC Counter Information employee wants to be a bartender. AOC is going to squeeze him out after she is primaried out of office! — Dominic Pedroza (@realdompedroza) January 31, 2025

After being a bartender he could run for congress like AOC — Average Joe (@avrgJoeTake) January 31, 2025

From DNC misinformation specialist to bartender.



Grasshopper. The circle is complete. pic.twitter.com/DNLP5HrY2v — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) January 31, 2025

From misinformation to mixology!

The guy’s job was a punchline but he saw the humor in it. He just rolled along with the laughing crowd.

even the guy is admitting that that was a mistake — Rockgamegirl (@Rockgamegirl) January 31, 2025

I don't know that he was belittling him but the conversation was definitely funny!



The dude in the crowd seemed to get it. — Mark Brewer (@MTBrewer81) January 31, 2025

If it was ANY other job, I'd say this is a touch rude. But that position? Oh boy, homie deserves whatever anyone says about him like forever. — GlitchHunter (@weneedaweedeatr) January 31, 2025

is it bad how good that made me feel? — PaulGolfs (@drpeedeedub) January 31, 2025

Nah, you’re good. The next time we hit the bar we'll be wondering if the guy serving drinks could be a former DNC misinformation specialist.