Punchline Profession: Unemployed DNC Misinformation Specialist 'Writes' Stand-Up Comedian’s Jokes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 31, 2025
imgflip

A man at a comedy club was discovered to be a walking and talking joke. It turns out the audience member was a DNC misinformation specialist who was looking for a job. Well, duh! He certainly made the stand-up comedian’s routine a lot easier at least for one night.

Have a chuckle. (WATCH)

Upon hearing the DNC dude saying he wants to be a bartender, many commenters' minds went to the same place. This is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s career trajectory in reverse!

From misinformation to mixology!

The guy’s job was a punchline but he saw the humor in it. He just rolled along with the laughing crowd.

Nah, you’re good. The next time we hit the bar we'll be wondering if the guy serving drinks could be a former DNC misinformation specialist.

