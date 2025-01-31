Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video

Acosta, Rubin and Other Legacy Media Castoffs Risk Turning Substack into a Haven...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Actress Selena Gomez is probably wishing she had never posted that viral video of her crying over the plight of illegal aliens being deported. The White House is giving a voice to American moms whose children were victims of illegal aliens. These Angel Moms are pushing back against Gomez and others who prioritize those who enter our country illegally over Americans.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Yes, the Trump administration is fighting back against the Democrats and their legacy media apparatus. They'll never control the narrative again.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even tagged Gomez on X so she’d see the real hurt of the Angel Moms.

Many posters agree the days of Americans caring about what Hollywood actors feel about political issues are over.

Americans don’t like being lectured about illegal aliens and our borders by someone who lives in a mansion behind walls and gates. Here’s hoping Gomez gets the message that illegal aliens should never come before Americans.

