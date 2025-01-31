Mad Mothers: White House Records Angel Moms Response to Selena Gomez Weepy Illegal Aliens Viral Video

Actress Selena Gomez is probably wishing she had never posted that viral video of her crying over the plight of illegal aliens being deported. The White House is giving a voice to American moms whose children were victims of illegal aliens. These Angel Moms are pushing back against Gomez and others who prioritize those who enter our country illegally over Americans.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

NEW: The White House releases a video of moms of victims of illegal immigrants ripping Selena Gomez for crying about Trump's deportations.



"You don't know who you're crying for. What about our children who were brutally m*rdered and r*ped?"



"My daughter was a child. There are… pic.twitter.com/n6cjgvIs7G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2025

These moms are speaking truth. Trump stood for American families and justice for victims. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) February 1, 2025

This White House knows exactly how to counter this emotional manipulation.



It's not going to work ever again. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 1, 2025

Yes, the Trump administration is fighting back against the Democrats and their legacy media apparatus. They'll never control the narrative again.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even tagged Gomez on X so she’d see the real hurt of the Angel Moms.

Karoline Leavitt tagged Selena Gomez. These people are clueless. Innocent Americans were raped and murdered and they’re crying about the criminals. This is a powerful response. — Department of Government Efficiency - TEMU Edition (@DeptOfGovtEffic) February 1, 2025

Well, we’re waiting for an answer, @selenagomez…



Why didn’t and weren’t you crying for their children who are actual victims of violence to the illegals you’re “crying” over? — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 1, 2025

Selena when 300k+ kids go missing to child trafficking and women are r*ped and murdered vs. Selena when criminal aliens are flown for free back to their home country. pic.twitter.com/xhsADzM57a — The Stealthy Stethoscope 🩺🇺🇸 (@Stealthoscope) February 1, 2025

Selena Gomez should issue an apology if she hasn’t already. — Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) February 1, 2025

Many posters agree the days of Americans caring about what Hollywood actors feel about political issues are over.

I would say that Selena’s career is done in the US, this is a new America these Hollywood elites live in and now they are finding out 🤷🏻 — Lou (@XtremeLou) February 1, 2025

Selena Gomez made a bad mistake. — RedpillGoku™ (@redpillgoku) February 1, 2025

Stupid out of touch Hollywood celebrities should just do their song and dance and shut TF up.



Their opinions are worthless. — Phoeni𝕏 2A 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) February 1, 2025

True Americans are embarrassed by these entitled Hollywood elites with no relevance to what the rest of the country experience. Shame on @selenagomez and anyone else who defends illegals in our country. THEY ARE CRIMINALS — Stewart Miller (@AmiteCoDawg) February 1, 2025

I hope Selena watches this and gets humbled from her Hollywood elite mansion she lives in! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) February 1, 2025

Americans don’t like being lectured about illegal aliens and our borders by someone who lives in a mansion behind walls and gates. Here’s hoping Gomez gets the message that illegal aliens should never come before Americans.