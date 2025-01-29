Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five Years

From time to time, ‘journalists’ pop into your life to remind you how ignorant they are. Some days we lose count because it’s such a competition. Tuesday, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker was the big winner. Congrats, Susan! Woohoo! You did it! Glasser thought she was a making a point, but ended up only pointing out what a monumental hack she is.

Here’s the proof. (READ)

The pulling down of portraits and forced erasing the past is a reminder—check your 20th century history about what kind of regimes do this stuff… https://t.co/NDRlXPkwlj — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 28, 2025

It's one of those, shameless pic.twitter.com/lkC6kBBjee — Interplanetary Inmate (@ceresinmate) January 29, 2025

Wow, how did she forget that?

Well, she’s apparently forgotten the last several years. Conveniently, of course.

Where have you been for the last 5 years? Good grief. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 29, 2025

Their selective memory and outrage is frankly hilarious — Monty1776 (@Monty1776199164) January 29, 2025

Give her a break, she's been busy pulling down statues and erasing the past. — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) January 29, 2025

You see, tearing down statues, changing names and erasing the past is a pastime of the Democrat Party. Glasser’s favorite team! Commenters remember.

I'm sure you said the same thing when they were trashing statues around the country, no? 😂 — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 29, 2025

Well, the Democratic regime in Virginia did a great deal of this in 2020 -- and your colleagues applauded! — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) January 29, 2025

General Robert E. Lee’s statue laughs from the smelter… — Victor Au (@VictorAu5) January 29, 2025

There you have it. We’ll never understand the desire ‘journalists’ have to utterly destroy their credibility by posting ridiculous, ignorant takes. But, apparently they can’t stop themselves, because we know even more are coming.