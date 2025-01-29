Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five Years

Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:25 AM on January 29, 2025
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File

From time to time, ‘journalists’ pop into your life to remind you how ignorant they are. Some days we lose count because it’s such a competition. Tuesday, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker was the big winner. Congrats, Susan! Woohoo! You did it! Glasser thought she was a making a point, but ended up only pointing out what a monumental hack she is.

Here’s the proof. (READ)

Wow, how did she forget that?

Well, she’s apparently forgotten the last several years. Conveniently, of course.

You see, tearing down statues, changing names and erasing the past is a pastime of the Democrat Party. Glasser’s favorite team! Commenters remember.

There you have it. We’ll never understand the desire ‘journalists’ have to utterly destroy their credibility by posting ridiculous, ignorant takes. But, apparently they can’t stop themselves, because we know even more are coming.

