Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on January 29, 2025
Townhall Media

Jake Tapper is looking as gaunt as ever. Probably mourning Jim Acosta’s recent hilarious exit from CNN. Things are only going to get more dire. Tapper’s in for a very long four years of President Donald Trump, based on his interview of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller Tuesday. Tapper lazily brought up the tired and predictable ‘who’s going to pick our crops?’ talking point. That’s all the room Miller needed to humiliate Tapper.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

Tapper’s a dutiful foot soldier for the Democrat Party, he’s usually more prepared than what we just witnessed. But, it appears he did no homework at all.

Tapper looked like a deer in the headlights once Miller got back on track. ‘Journalists’ need to learn emotional arguments and tired talking points aren’t going to work.

This next exchange between Tapper and Miller is ridiculous. Tapper keeps trying to trip up Miller over something he knows is true about federal workers. (WATCH)

We don’t think we’ve ever seen ‘journalists’ look this defeated as a whole. It’s obviously Trump. Four more years, Jake. Four more years.

