Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point

Jake Tapper is looking as gaunt as ever. Probably mourning Jim Acosta’s recent hilarious exit from CNN. Things are only going to get more dire. Tapper’s in for a very long four years of President Donald Trump, based on his interview of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller Tuesday. Tapper lazily brought up the tired and predictable ‘who’s going to pick our crops?’ talking point. That’s all the room Miller needed to humiliate Tapper.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @StephenM just scorched a combative Jake Tapper and his “who’s going to pick the crops!" propaganda:



"Well, I mean, I'm sure it's not your position, Jake. You're just asking the question that we should supply America's food with exploitative, illegal alien labor.… pic.twitter.com/dhBsJpN59W — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Imagine being so desperate to defend illegal immigration that you don’t even fact-check your own talking points.



Embarrassing — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 28, 2025

Tapper’s a dutiful foot soldier for the Democrat Party, he’s usually more prepared than what we just witnessed. But, it appears he did no homework at all.

Jake the snake: "Let's get back on track". I fell in a ditch . 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The universe is righting itself (@KnowTheShot) January 28, 2025

Classic legacy media “journalist” having absolutely no understanding of a particular issue, being completely exposed when even slightly pressed. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 28, 2025

Zero fact, zero clue. So, classic Tapper. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Tapper looked like a deer in the headlights once Miller got back on track. ‘Journalists’ need to learn emotional arguments and tired talking points aren’t going to work.

Tapper’s eyes 🤣 The time it took for Stephen to deliver the 🥊 … for Jake & the producer to process it … come up with a response & whisper in Jake’s ear … 😂 — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) January 28, 2025

This next exchange between Tapper and Miller is ridiculous. Tapper keeps trying to trip up Miller over something he knows is true about federal workers. (WATCH)

🔥More Miller: In his zeal to be a combative blithering idiot, Tapper blurts out that Miller is “demonizing” federal workers for voting for Kamala.



Miler: "Wait. Whoa whoa whoa whoa. Did you just say that? Saying someone who voted for Kamala Harris is demonizing them?” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0IRmxOHZla — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

It just got better and better.



Amazing what might get said when people can’t stop talking. 🤣 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 28, 2025

Jake needs to STFU and let the adults speak — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

We don’t think we’ve ever seen ‘journalists’ look this defeated as a whole. It’s obviously Trump. Four more years, Jake. Four more years.