Sweet Justice: Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Went After Him Over Classified Documents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has fired more than a dozen Department of Justice prosecutors. They were part of Jack Smith’s team who investigated Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Adios! They had to know this was coming. Trump has also launched a ‘special project’ to investigate all the prosecutors who over-charged January 6 defendants. Such a busy President!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Posters are excited these government lawyers who went after Trump could finally face justice themselves.

Yes, prosecutions and dismantling have to take place so Democrats never weaponize the government against a political opponent ever again.

Commenters are so used to disappointment, that it’s hard to believe real change is coming. But, all the recent things Trump has done are definitely restoring faith.

Nothing would make us happier than Democrats losing their minds over this. Bring it on. Let their tears flow as justice rocks their world. They’ve had this coming for a long time.

