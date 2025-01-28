Sweet Justice: Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Went After Him Over Classified Documents

President Donald Trump has fired more than a dozen Department of Justice prosecutors. They were part of Jack Smith’s team who investigated Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Adios! They had to know this was coming. Trump has also launched a ‘special project’ to investigate all the prosecutors who over-charged January 6 defendants. Such a busy President!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨REPORT: Two huge Trump DOJ stories:



➡️ DOJ officials involved in prosecutions of Donald Trump have been fired.



➡️ A “Special Project” has launched to investigate prosecutors who charged J6 defendants with felony obstruction offenses.



The hunters are becoming the hunted: pic.twitter.com/zkWSxWEDsX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Posters are excited these government lawyers who went after Trump could finally face justice themselves.

Accountability is coming, and it’s quite necessary. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 27, 2025

Absolutely. This weaponization can’t be allowed to happen again. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

They will do it again in a heartbeat. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 27, 2025

Yes, prosecutions and dismantling have to take place so Democrats never weaponize the government against a political opponent ever again.

Pro tip: In a free country, it's a terrible idea to use government power to persecute your political opponents, because sooner or later they will be back in power. — Shoestring Lab (@Shoestring_Lab) January 27, 2025

Bingo.



They *never* thought he’d be back in power. Couldn’t fathom it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Of course not — they thought they had absolute power for all eternity. Entire DOJ, MSM, election fraud was perfected in most major cities, almost everyone powerful in the government and many celebrities were susceptible to blackmail, and of course corruption everywhere. But —… — Ms-Misty (@hulda03) January 27, 2025

It is good to see the cleansing of the DOJ begin. Lawfare has no place in the justice system. — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) January 27, 2025

Commenters are so used to disappointment, that it’s hard to believe real change is coming. But, all the recent things Trump has done are definitely restoring faith.

I have always had doubt there would be true justice for the lawfare committed against Trump, the J6 political prisoners, Trump supporters, etc.



Each day there is another action that gives me tremendous hope for real change and retribution.



Let's keep it rolling!

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 27, 2025

The Democrats are going to lose their minds over this. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 27, 2025

What are they *not* losing their minds over is the real question — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 27, 2025

Nothing would make us happier than Democrats losing their minds over this. Bring it on. Let their tears flow as justice rocks their world. They’ve had this coming for a long time.