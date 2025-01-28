Honest Question: What Is the Benefit of Banning Transgender Troops?
Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in Office Are not Credible

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats who’ve been telling us the Biden economy was awesome, super-duper, amazing, best thing ever for four years are now mad President Donald Trump didn’t wave a magical wand and lower food prices his first few days in office. If only it was that easy. Leave it to Scott Jennings to hop on CNN and verbally slap some sense into those pushing this sad, ridiculous narrative.

Here he is doing just that. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s a childish expectation that Trump (or any President) could just proclaim, or will into existence, lower prices. That’s not how reality or economics works.

No matter what happens we already know how ‘journalists’ and Democrats are going to react. If it’s good, it’s because Biden’s policies are finally having an effect. If it’s bad, it’s because Trump reversed or wrecked Biden’s wonderful policies. Commenters know how this always plays out.

See, posters get it! Keep reading.

Of course, Democrats didn’t care about high prices when they were in power. In fact, they chided voters, telling us we were stupid for not knowing how great we had it. We saw how that turned out for them! Now, they’ve been reduced to screaming about the price of eggs with every Trump proposal and victory. Thankfully, Trump will keep moving forward working on ways to lower energy prices, slash taxes, abolish bureaucracy and all the other factors that make things expensive. Unfortunately, there’s no magic wand for that.

