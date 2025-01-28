Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in Office Are not Credible

Democrats who’ve been telling us the Biden economy was awesome, super-duper, amazing, best thing ever for four years are now mad President Donald Trump didn’t wave a magical wand and lower food prices his first few days in office. If only it was that easy. Leave it to Scott Jennings to hop on CNN and verbally slap some sense into those pushing this sad, ridiculous narrative.

Here he is doing just that. (WATCH)

CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY on those making proclamations about the Trump economy only a week in: “I think anybody that's out making criticism about prices of anything after five days of a presidency is not someone you should listen to. If — if that is your political argument today,… pic.twitter.com/XHXSoNYYzH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2025

Yes, it’s a childish expectation that Trump (or any President) could just proclaim, or will into existence, lower prices. That’s not how reality or economics works.

Isn't 5 days enough to condemn this Trump economy? 🤣 — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) January 27, 2025

I don't remember any "reporters" on CNN asking Biden why prices didn't come down five days (or ever) after the inflation reduction act was passed. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) January 27, 2025

No matter what happens we already know how ‘journalists’ and Democrats are going to react. If it’s good, it’s because Biden’s policies are finally having an effect. If it’s bad, it’s because Trump reversed or wrecked Biden’s wonderful policies. Commenters know how this always plays out.

3.99 years into Biden's presidency andall high prices were still being blamed on Trump.



Five days into Trump's presidency and it's still about Trump.



Is this their admission that Biden was awol? lol — Zette Mo (@Zette_Mo) January 27, 2025

Meanwhile during the Biden term, they continued to tell us all HOW GREAT the economy was, and that pricing wasn't that bad. Now 5 days in, the ECONOMY is terrible, and its Trump's fault. ALTHOUGH SOME IF THEY ADMITTED THE ECONOMY SUCKED BLAMED TRUMP ANYWAY — The Stupid Shall Be Punished (@stupidpunished) January 27, 2025

See, posters get it! Keep reading.

We should all remember this when they say in 6 months from now Trumps good economy was inherited from Biden- can’t have it both ways. — SmallTownLadyVA (@SmallTownLadyVA) January 27, 2025

The Democrats complaining about prices are just trying to score political points. They didn't care about prices when Biden was in office, so why they care now? They're just trying to get us angry. They think we're stupid. — Matt (@jackalswitch79) January 27, 2025

Of course, Democrats didn’t care about high prices when they were in power. In fact, they chided voters, telling us we were stupid for not knowing how great we had it. We saw how that turned out for them! Now, they’ve been reduced to screaming about the price of eggs with every Trump proposal and victory. Thankfully, Trump will keep moving forward working on ways to lower energy prices, slash taxes, abolish bureaucracy and all the other factors that make things expensive. Unfortunately, there’s no magic wand for that.