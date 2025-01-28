No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump’s Deportations

Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could C...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:26 AM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Democrats at CNN are trying to spin a fantasy Americans are having ‘buyer’s remorse’ over President Donald Trump. Why? Because he’s deporting criminal illegal aliens. Trump ran on doing mass deportations of illegal aliens in the 2024 presidential election. He didn’t stutter. No Trump voter is surprised. So, leave it to Scott Jennings to swoop into another CNN panel show and inject some reality into the Democrats’ imaginary world.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Trump’s victory was pretty resounding. He constantly highlighted both the economy and illegal immigration on the campaign trail. Commenters remember.

Hispanics turned out in droves for Trump, ending illegal immigration resonated with them, too.

We’ve never seen Trump supporters so excited about a campaign promise being true.

There’s no remorse. Democrats are simply panicking because Trump is exposing them for harboring dangerous criminal illegal aliens in their cities. All they can do is lie to themselves and the public. But, real results are clear for all to see.

