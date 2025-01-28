No Regrets! Scott Jennings Refutes Dem Fantasy Americans Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Trump’s Deportations

Democrats at CNN are trying to spin a fantasy Americans are having ‘buyer’s remorse’ over President Donald Trump. Why? Because he’s deporting criminal illegal aliens. Trump ran on doing mass deportations of illegal aliens in the 2024 presidential election. He didn’t stutter. No Trump voter is surprised. So, leave it to Scott Jennings to swoop into another CNN panel show and inject some reality into the Democrats’ imaginary world.

🚨@ScottJenningsKY forced to school hyperventilating CNN panel that Americans are not having “buyer’s remorse” over deportations:



“The assertion that all American voters did not know exactly what Donald Trump is going to do...is totally false."



"There was mass amount of polling… pic.twitter.com/1cTWPbTX6E — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Trump’s victory was pretty resounding. He constantly highlighted both the economy and illegal immigration on the campaign trail. Commenters remember.

Wow. Trump won the Popular Vote and the Electoral Vote for 2 main reasons:



The Border Crisis: for which he vowed to send them back.



The Economy: for which he said he would turn around.



He’s already taken great steps to tackle both, and No one has any regrets for voting Trump. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 28, 2025

Support for Trump among Hispanics shows that deportation is not a divisive issue but one of justice. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 28, 2025

Exactly, they never cease to conflate legal immigrants with illegal aliens — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Hispanics turned out in droves for Trump, ending illegal immigration resonated with them, too.

We’ve never seen Trump supporters so excited about a campaign promise being true.

Lies are all they have...they try to sell a "buyer's remorse" narrative while Trump supporters are literally dancing in the streets — 🇺🇸 AF-Flyboy 🇺🇸 (@af_flyboy) January 28, 2025

No remorse here!!

Get er done! — Renee Know Insanity (@RKnowinsanity) January 28, 2025

They keep going with this “Americans didn’t vote for this” schtick..



…when it’s EXACTLY what we voted for — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

I love that CNN, who has proven over and over that they’re out of touch with Americans, is trying to convince us what we did and didn’t vote for. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 28, 2025

I hope they hold on to their losing strategy for decades. Run with it. — Lost (@lostpatriotdad) January 28, 2025

There’s no remorse. Democrats are simply panicking because Trump is exposing them for harboring dangerous criminal illegal aliens in their cities. All they can do is lie to themselves and the public. But, real results are clear for all to see.