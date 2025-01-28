Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in Western North Carolina

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to get Western North Carolina moving again. Trump’s order focuses on fast-tracking repairs of all roads and bridges in the area. This will bring a semblance of normality back to victims of Hurricane Helene, and also facilitate reconstruction efforts.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨#BREAKING: President Trump has signed a new executive order to fast-track the repair of ALL roads and bridges in Western North Carolina.



The executive order also demands that FEMA and the Secretary of Transportation repair EVERY private bridge that was destroyed.



WHAT?!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zrC41aXK7t — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 28, 2025

Full text of the executive order below: pic.twitter.com/tLmGQPD2Sv — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 28, 2025

Why does this even seem crazy?! It is what should have happened from the get-go. The incompetence of the last P and VP is shameful. — JustALady (@JustALadyUSA) January 28, 2025

Americans have become so accustomed to government inaction, Trump’s order feels like a miracle.

If this could have been set in motion by the Biden Administration all along, then why wasn’t it done? Commenters have some ideas and they’re not holding back. Have a look.

Proof

Democrats wanted you DEAD

Abandoned — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) January 28, 2025

And I'm still trying to figure out why Biden didn't do ANY of this?! — The Word Is Truth (@BiblicalPeace) January 28, 2025

No money in it for them. Biden was never in charge and those who "played" the president didn't care about NC. — Jeffrey Scott (@GenXRated71) January 28, 2025

Because the democrats hate you. — Dr Hess (@DrHessMD) January 28, 2025

Did we say posters have ideas? The anger and betrayal people feel towards the previous administration is incendiary.

He was too busy sleeping on the beach. — BongBong (@BongBong) January 28, 2025

I think there are several reasons. Biden hated these people because they largely supported Trump. Green interests saw an opportunity to reverse development. Industry wanted the lithium under the ground at a bargain price. — Rebecca Key (@rebeccajkey) January 28, 2025

Well Biden did a whole lot



For Ukraine — Al Jigra (@AlJigra) January 28, 2025

The order is much-needed, but many feel uncaring government employees and red tape could still rear their ugly heads.

Don't let up the pressure, some of these roadways they'll want to study for 5 years before they'll even crack a cement bag — Bulagan (@Bulagan1996) January 28, 2025

Oh I’m so happy to hear this! I’ve been trying to explain to people how critically important these private bridges are and it’s just not obvious unless you know the area.



Thank you @realDonaldTrump for paying attention to the details!! — Mary Grace TV (@MaryGraceTV) January 28, 2025

The fact he had to sign this executive order to force FEMA to do their job tells you all you need to know🤦‍♂️ — Rightside Media (@Rightside_Media) January 28, 2025

The mission of federal agencies like FEMA seems pretty obvious, but in the recent past that mission has been abandoned. That Trump has to sign a letter to get them moving and focused tells citizens, especially in North Carolina, there is still lots of work to be done to align the government with the needs of voters.