
Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in Western North Carolina

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to get Western North Carolina moving again. Trump’s order focuses on fast-tracking repairs of all roads and bridges in the area. This will bring a semblance of normality back to victims of Hurricane Helene, and also facilitate reconstruction efforts.



Here’s more. (WATCH)

Americans have become so accustomed to government inaction, Trump’s order feels like a miracle.

If this could have been set in motion by the Biden Administration all along, then why wasn’t it done? Commenters have some ideas and they’re not holding back. Have a look.

Did we say posters have ideas? The anger and betrayal people feel towards the previous administration is incendiary. 

The order is much-needed, but many feel uncaring government employees and red tape could still rear their ugly heads.

The mission of federal agencies like FEMA seems pretty obvious, but in the recent past that mission has been abandoned. That Trump has to sign a letter to get them moving and focused tells citizens, especially in North Carolina, there is still lots of work to be done to align the government with the needs of voters.

