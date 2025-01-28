CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like We All Knew He Would

Former CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta says he’s going ‘independent’ which is another way of saying ‘unemployable.’ He’s starting his own Substack under the creative title of ‘The Jim Acosta Show.’ We know this is all very exciting. Please, calm down. Oh, you were laughing? Please continue. We did.

Here’s the big reveal. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta announces he's "going independent" on Substack



lolllllllllll pic.twitter.com/nCzgnzaBry — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 28, 2025

In pure ‘journalistic’ fashion, Acosta starts off his new venture with a huge lie. Yep, just like you knew he would. See for yourself.

Nobody silenced him. He quit. pic.twitter.com/S2TrViXTWs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2025

LOL, CNN renewed his contract at a much lower rate of pay and also moved him to the midnight shift and that's somehow Trump's fault? TDS if off the chart with this dope. — BG Harlow1 (@BgHarlow1) January 29, 2025

You don’t understand the victim mentality enough. He quit so Trump couldn’t silence him yet he is the victim and the resistance will live to fight one with less viewers/readers than CNN. He is calling it a victory — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) January 29, 2025

Acosta is possibly the most self-important, self-righteous, narcissist in legacy media… er, who was in legacy media. His self-exile means he’ll be alone with himself like he’s always wanted.

What an honor that he named his show after his favorite person — Magills (@magills_) January 29, 2025

And his biggest fan. — Tom (@TomLeamer) January 29, 2025

Commenters were anxious to get in their own jabs at Acosta.

This sounds way better than "I'm unemployed" — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) January 28, 2025

I had to sub. Just the free one and it pumps up his numbers but this should be hilarious — Dr. Curtis Spicoli (@curtisspicoli9) January 29, 2025

These people are going to realize the market for the anti-Trump hysteria is a lot smaller than it was 8 years ago. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) January 29, 2025

The drama that journalists bring to situations is tiresome. — Kelly Lombardo (@kellenator) January 29, 2025

I really want him to apply for one of those WH Press badges as a podcaster — dagny_vols (@DagnyVols) January 29, 2025

Yes, this would be hilarious. Made only more hilarious if they rejected his application. ‘Trump is silencing me,’ he SCREAMED for all to hear!