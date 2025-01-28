Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like We All Knew He Would

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on January 28, 2025
Meme

Former CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta says he’s going ‘independent’ which is another way of saying ‘unemployable.’ He’s starting his own Substack under the creative title of ‘The Jim Acosta Show.’ We know this is all very exciting. Please, calm down. Oh, you were laughing? Please continue. We did.

Here’s the big reveal. (WATCH)

In pure ‘journalistic’ fashion, Acosta starts off his new venture with a huge lie. Yep, just like you knew he would. See for yourself.

Acosta is possibly the most self-important, self-righteous, narcissist in legacy media… er, who was in legacy media. His self-exile means he’ll be alone with himself like he’s always wanted.

Commenters were anxious to get in their own jabs at Acosta.

Yes, this would be hilarious. Made only more hilarious if they rejected his application. ‘Trump is silencing me,’ he SCREAMED for all to hear!

