Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen Before

Bill Melugin of Fox News is reporting border crossing numbers are plummeting like he’s never seen before. It’s a pretty safe bet President Donald Trump’s immigration law enforcement is making would-be illegal aliens have second thoughts.

Melugin goes into detail here. (READ)

Per sources, Border Patrol recorded just 582 illegal crossings at the southern border yesterday, with not a single one of the nine sectors hitting 200.I’ve never seen anything this low in all of my border coverage. The numbers were already flat/low in Biden’s final week, bouncing between 1,200-1,400 illegal crossings daily, but the numbers have been falling off a cliff since Trump took office. Last three days January 24 - 665January 25 - 731January 26 - 582To put this into perspective, at the height of the border crisis in December 2023, Border Patrol hit a record high 11,000+ illegal crossings across the border in a single day, with the Del Rio sector alone getting 4,000+ I’m told there were 582 illegal crossings across the southern border yesterday, with only 60 happening in the Del Rio sector. And there are no longer 1,500+ migrants being released at ports of entry via the CBP One cell phone app every single day, as Trump immediately terminated the program. It’s still very early - we’ll see if these incredibly low numbers hold, especially heading into spring.

Posters were quick to credit the most obvious reason for the declining numbers - actually enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. Surprise!

Enforcement does seem to have an impact....Who would have thought it? — Myers Alva (@tizintest) January 27, 2025

Wow! The numbers are cratering. Glad to see this. I bet they will go even lower! — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 27, 2025

Because we are allowing the border patrol to do their job. Plus we have the U.S. Military on the border. — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) January 27, 2025

So, we got fewer illegals sneaking in 'cause Trump threw a bunch of soldiers at the border. Coincidence? I think not. It's like saying, "Hey, wanna cross? Meet our new friends in camo!" — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 27, 2025

Putting a literal army at the border will do that.

The apparent ease with which Trump has activated the full might and resources of the Unites States government to combat illegal immigration has many commenters drawing the same conclusion.

Turns out all the Biden Cartel needed to do to stop the border invasion was do their actual job. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) January 27, 2025

This is absolutely incredible.



A reminder that Joe Biden said he needed an act of Congress to do EXACTLY what Trump is doing all by himself... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 27, 2025

Which means the previously wide open border was a choice by our government. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 27, 2025

They allowed it, didn’t want to stop it! More of the plan to fundamentally change America ! — CYNTHIA FANNING (@CYNTHFANNING) January 27, 2025

Yes, Biden had the capability to practically stop border crossings at his wrinkly fingertips his entire term, but he chose not to use it. The only conclusion one can draw from that is he wanted our country to be overrun with illegal aliens. It’s a sure bet Kamala Harris would have followed suit if she succeeded him.