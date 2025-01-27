Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in...
Loco for Logos: CNN Mad Over Federal Agents Wearing Insignia-Bearing Uniforms While Conducting Raids

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

It’s always hilarious what ‘journalists’ will sensationalize when there’s no real bad news to cover about their enemies. To this point, CNN is trying to create a scandal out of ICE and other federal agency officers wearing their insignia-bearing uniforms when out conducting raids. It’s policy, but also great shorthand for the public and the media to know which agency is on the ground. Oh, no! Stop the presses - THEY'RE WEARING THEIR AGENCY UNIFORMS!

Here’s CNN grasping at straws to find something to be mad at Trump about.

Democrats are in a tizzy that government agents are properly identifying themselves to the public. Yes, earth-shattering stuff, right? Here’s a crazy Dem to overreact for us.

It’s not a reality show, but we have to agree seeing those ICE jackets during a raid does make it more enjoyable to watch. Plus, with Trump authorizing the DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals to assist in illegal alien raids, it makes it easier to give credit where credit is due.

If the order did go out to ‘dress for the cameras’ (CNN is referencing ‘sources’) some are wondering what this means for the more ‘colorful’ agents.

Yes, CNN’s Kasie Hunt could use a stylist or a farmhand to help with that ‘hay’ on her head.

In the end, CNN is upset about nothing. Isn't that just like them? Commenters explain.

There it is! We also know if there were agents without clear insignia CNN and other biased ‘news’ agencies would be screaming about that, too. The goal is to stay mad at Trump even if there is nothing to be truly mad about. More importantly, Kasie needs to do something about that sad hair. Seriously, start dressing for the camera.

