Loco for Logos: CNN Mad Over Federal Agents Wearing Insignia-Bearing Uniforms While Conducting Raids

It’s always hilarious what ‘journalists’ will sensationalize when there’s no real bad news to cover about their enemies. To this point, CNN is trying to create a scandal out of ICE and other federal agency officers wearing their insignia-bearing uniforms when out conducting raids. It’s policy, but also great shorthand for the public and the media to know which agency is on the ground. Oh, no! Stop the presses - THEY'RE WEARING THEIR AGENCY UNIFORMS!

Here’s CNN grasping at straws to find something to be mad at Trump about.

“Straight out of central casting.” Trump’s deportation forces have been told to “dress for the cameras” in order to “generate media attention”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/3J3gOjr6NB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 27, 2025

Democrats are in a tizzy that government agents are properly identifying themselves to the public. Yes, earth-shattering stuff, right? Here’s a crazy Dem to overreact for us.

Trump has turned our goverment into a reality show — Denise McPherson@denisemcpherson🇺🇦🌻🙏💙💛☮️ (@denjhshelmetta) January 27, 2025

Optics just make the raids much more enjoyable. DEA, IC E, US Marshalls, Sheriffs, local police. — Alaskan Sourdough (@AlaskanSou16478) January 27, 2025

OK

I like this reality

It kicks ass — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 27, 2025

It’s not a reality show, but we have to agree seeing those ICE jackets during a raid does make it more enjoyable to watch. Plus, with Trump authorizing the DEA, ATF and the U.S. Marshals to assist in illegal alien raids, it makes it easier to give credit where credit is due.

If the order did go out to ‘dress for the cameras’ (CNN is referencing ‘sources’) some are wondering what this means for the more ‘colorful’ agents.

Does that mean no purple hair and septum rings anymore? — Seth Morgulas (@Seth_Morgulas) January 27, 2025

Pretty sure there is a complete lack of that in the "deportation forces" — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 27, 2025

I sure hope so! — Seth Morgulas (@Seth_Morgulas) January 27, 2025

Let’s hope our agents style their hair better for the cameras than this broad on CNN whose hair looks like wet hay all the time. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 27, 2025

Yes, CNN’s Kasie Hunt could use a stylist or a farmhand to help with that ‘hay’ on her head.

In the end, CNN is upset about nothing. Isn't that just like them? Commenters explain.

Law Enforcement has always been required to wear jackets/shirts that clearly identify themselves. Just like a football team that wears the same uniform these guys need to know who is on their team during a raid. — Defender of Justice (@DFNDRofTRUTH) January 27, 2025

What's hilarious is that the teams already have mandatory uniforms and gear that's impressive as heck. The only thing I believe they may have been told is to stay aware that cameras will be on them and that's just st common sense. — Unhyphenated (@Pamela83006135) January 27, 2025

There it is! We also know if there were agents without clear insignia CNN and other biased ‘news’ agencies would be screaming about that, too. The goal is to stay mad at Trump even if there is nothing to be truly mad about. More importantly, Kasie needs to do something about that sad hair. Seriously, start dressing for the camera.