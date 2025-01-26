He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Catatonic Term

Lazy ‘journalists’ are mad they’re having to pay attention and write stuff again. You poor dears! Of course, President Donald Trump is to blame! Isn’t he always? Check out this ‘journo’-whining. (READ)

“The excitement about being able to ask the president about why he pardoned people convicted of vandalism, trespassing and violently attacking police officers, not to mention questions about everything from tariffs to TikTok, is tempered by the awareness that it is all, once again, too much.”

Trump is everywhere again https://t.co/9pd8r24Eie — POLITICO (@politico) January 25, 2025

It seems it’s not just federal workers who won’t be working from home anymore, ‘journalists’ are going to have to leave their apartments and houses and follow around an active President for a change. Vacation is over!

A huge difference from that guy who worked 3 hours a day, 2 days a week with naps every hour or two. Has Trump surpassed the amount of questions taken in Joe’s term? In less than a week? I believe so. And he’s still working and taking questions. — Johnny Fixer (@johnny_fixer) January 25, 2025

Huge difference from a president calling a lid at 11:00 AM, and President Trump calling a lid at 11:25 PM ET while traveling the west coast. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) January 25, 2025

Good. A leader needs to be visible, heard and have vision. After the past 4yrs, it’s refreshing. — John B (@bowesvt6) January 25, 2025

‘Journalists’ are already experiencing the stark contrast between Biden’s sleepy schedules and Trump’s pedal to the metal leadership style.

Thank God he's the opposite of Hidden Biden... — GIT 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱 (@Gmant055) January 25, 2025

Leaders don’t hide in the basement — The Silver Fox (@AngeloSilverfox) January 25, 2025

Weird how you don’t see any handlers pulling him away from anyone asking questions. MSM, as well as his administration, and Democrats covered up @JoeBiden’s failures and decline. — Skylark (@Skylark01446616) January 25, 2025

The man of the people pic.twitter.com/UNT5GhZtU0 — joelee 🇺🇸 Ban seed oil (@joelee99289221) January 25, 2025

Yep, no more short coverage days that end before noon.

Vs Biden, who was in Delaware 25% of the time — BuckINut69 (@BucINut69) January 25, 2025

Why does the press make everything about them? He's the president for the people, not for you. He's doing work for the people. Stfu and feel privileged that you get to cover such an amazing president. — Mon (@monberkel) January 25, 2025

As is already evident, the return of Trump also sees the return of the ‘press’ making stories about themselves. ‘It’s so hard for us to keep up with Trump! Won’t somebody think of us?’ Boohoo! Seriously, you’re the last people anyone thinks of. Welcome to the next four years.