He’s Everywhere! ‘Journalists’ Lament Energetic, Omnipresent Trump After Boring Biden’s Catatonic Term

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Lazy ‘journalists’ are mad they’re having to pay attention and write stuff again. You poor dears! Of course, President Donald Trump is to blame! Isn’t he always? Check out this ‘journo’-whining. (READ)

“The excitement about being able to ask the president about why he pardoned people convicted of vandalism, trespassing and violently attacking police officers, not to mention questions about everything from tariffs to TikTok, is tempered by the awareness that it is all, once again, too much.”

It seems it’s not just federal workers who won’t be working from home anymore, ‘journalists’ are going to have to leave their apartments and houses and follow around an active President for a change. Vacation is over!

‘Journalists’ are already experiencing the stark contrast between Biden’s sleepy schedules and Trump’s pedal to the metal leadership style.

Yep, no more short coverage days that end before noon.

As is already evident, the return of Trump also sees the return of the ‘press’ making stories about themselves. ‘It’s so hard for us to keep up with Trump! Won’t somebody think of us?’ Boohoo! Seriously, you’re the last people anyone thinks of. Welcome to the next four years.

