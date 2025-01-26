Party Crashers: DEA and ICE Take Nearly 50 Tren de Aragua Gang Members...
Twitchy's Amazing, CRAZY Week in Review (Trump Kicks A*s, AOC's Nazi Email, and...

Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation Concerns

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on January 26, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ and other Democrats who work at dying legacy media outlets are quaking that our nation’s immigration laws are finally being enforced. She’s also pretending to care about the price tag. That’s why it’s so refreshing that President Donald Trump’s ‘border czar’ Tom Homan is on the job. He easily dispatches Raddatz’s Dem Party nonsense.

Here he goes again. (WATCH - IGNORE THE CAPTIONING)

Yep, all the things the Biden administration lied about not being able to do, Trump is doing. The military is a major cog in accomplishing the Trump administration’s goal of ridding America of illegal aliens. Not sorry, Raddatz.

Here she is suddenly ‘concerned’ about the cost to taxpayers of ending national security threats and protecting Americans from criminal illegal aliens. As expected, Homan verbally body-slammed her on-air. 

Shot Across the Bow: Trump Warns Teachers Who Push Trans Ideology on Kids There Will Be Consequences
Amy Curtis
Trump is doing exactly what he promised on the campaign trail. It’s already beyond tiresome dealing with ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who refuse to put Americans above illegal aliens.

Nothing would make us happier than Raddatz having to personally mow her huge yard.

Americans are already spending billions to protect the borders of other countries, but that never seems to bother the Raddatzes of our country.

We appreciate Homan’s focused, matter-of-fact delivery when debating ‘journalists’ on Trump’s mass deportation efforts. He’s all about the facts, and doesn’t care which ‘journalists’ cry about it. Mass deportations are happening no matter how upset they get. We love it.

