Mobilized Military: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Easily Slams Martha Raddatz’s Fake Deportation Concerns

Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ and other Democrats who work at dying legacy media outlets are quaking that our nation’s immigration laws are finally being enforced. She’s also pretending to care about the price tag. That’s why it’s so refreshing that President Donald Trump’s ‘border czar’ Tom Homan is on the job. He easily dispatches Raddatz’s Dem Party nonsense.

Advertisement

Here he goes again. (WATCH - IGNORE THE CAPTIONING)

Martha Raddatz: Will the US military be deporting illegal immigrants every single day of Trump’s presidency?



Tom Homan: Yes.



Raddatz: So is this what we will be seeing every single day? The president promised millions.



Homan: Yes.



Raddatz: The estimates of those who have been… pic.twitter.com/nTQowpTCS2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

“So is this what we will be seeing every single day?” pic.twitter.com/xv3rcgy0PW — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 26, 2025

Yep, all the things the Biden administration lied about not being able to do, Trump is doing. The military is a major cog in accomplishing the Trump administration’s goal of ridding America of illegal aliens. Not sorry, Raddatz.

Here she is suddenly ‘concerned’ about the cost to taxpayers of ending national security threats and protecting Americans from criminal illegal aliens. As expected, Homan verbally body-slammed her on-air.

ABC’s @MarthaRaddatz again suddenly concerned about government spending: “Estimates are that there are 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country right now. How can you possibly afford to deport all of those people?”@RealTomHoman: “What price to you put on national… pic.twitter.com/XMaAwika5Z — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) January 26, 2025

Trump is doing exactly what he promised on the campaign trail. It’s already beyond tiresome dealing with ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats who refuse to put Americans above illegal aliens.

What about being in this country ILLEGALLY don’t the liberals seem to understand? — White Rabbit Jedi🇺🇸 (@WhiteRabbitJedi) January 26, 2025

What part of the word illegal do they not understand🤨 — Jarrett 🇺🇸 (@whoismrzero) January 26, 2025

What part of “illegal “ does @MarthaRaddatz not understand? — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) January 26, 2025

They just want their food made and lawn mowed by their servants. — Joe 🇺🇸 (@rotax50) January 26, 2025

The part where they want to hire them for less $to clean their houses and build their houses and pick the fields — Peter K Hanse (@PeterKHanse) January 26, 2025

They’re all multi millionaires who hire illegals to be their Nannies, clean their homes etc.



They’re furious at the idea of having to pay more to do the things we plebs do every day for our own homes — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) January 26, 2025

Nothing would make us happier than Raddatz having to personally mow her huge yard.

Americans are already spending billions to protect the borders of other countries, but that never seems to bother the Raddatzes of our country.

Dear Democrats,



American troops are deployed around the world, protecting the borders of foreign nations.



It's past time we prioritize and protect our own.



President Trump's executive order, sending 1,500 troops to the southern border, will protect our national security and… — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 26, 2025

Advertisement

Homan reminds me of the Godfather character Luca Brazi - ferocious, focused, only death will stop him. Saying this with the utmost respect and reverence



I sleep better at night, knowing Tom and his people are on the warpath, to free us



Thank you, Tom Homan — Tacosdad (@Tacosdad1) January 26, 2025

We appreciate Homan’s focused, matter-of-fact delivery when debating ‘journalists’ on Trump’s mass deportation efforts. He’s all about the facts, and doesn’t care which ‘journalists’ cry about it. Mass deportations are happening no matter how upset they get. We love it.