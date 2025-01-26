Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City of Los Angeles

Democrats are unintentionally making it easier for federal authorities to roundup criminal illegal aliens by conveniently concentrating them in sanctuary cities. Thanks, Dems! Saturday morning saw ICE going into Los Angeles where they were nabbing illegal aliens left and right. Welcome to the dawn of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations!
"The Trump administration’s mass-deportation offensive expanded into Los Angeles Saturday with pre-dawn roundups, part of a West Coast operation expected to run seven days a week, sources told The Post."
Shh, don’t tell Democrats, they actually think they’re helping criminal illegal aliens.
These Democrat mayors don’t realize sanctuary cities act as the illegal alien detainment camps they’re so vehemently against. You got to love the irony!
Trump’s prioritizing law-abiding Americans over political virtue-signaling.
Removing public safety threats has been the stated goal of phase one. Lot of those in LA.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025
I’m running out of ways to respond to all of it. Trump is going full force on his agenda, just as promised, just as mandated by the voters.
Hasn’t even been a week!
Yes, Trump is marshaling every law enforcement agency in the federal government, plus deputizing local authorities in order to facilitate illegal alien arrests and deportations. When Trump promised to rid the country of illegal aliens he meant it. We do appreciate Democrat sanctuary cities doing their part even though they don’t even realize it.
