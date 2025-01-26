Chuck Schumer Is Saddened the Left-Wing Vandals Democrats Love Finally Hit a Business...
Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City of Los Angeles

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on January 26, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP, File

Democrats are unintentionally making it easier for federal authorities to roundup criminal illegal aliens by conveniently concentrating them in sanctuary cities. Thanks, Dems! Saturday morning saw ICE going into Los Angeles where they were nabbing illegal aliens left and right. Welcome to the dawn of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations!

Here’s more. (READ)

Shh, don’t tell Democrats, they actually think they’re helping criminal illegal aliens.

These Democrat mayors don’t realize sanctuary cities act as the illegal alien detainment camps they’re so vehemently against. You got to love the irony!

Yes, Trump is marshaling every law enforcement agency in the federal government, plus deputizing local authorities in order to facilitate illegal alien arrests and deportations. When Trump promised to rid the country of illegal aliens he meant it. We do appreciate Democrat sanctuary cities doing their part even though they don’t even realize it.

