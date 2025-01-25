America’s Golden Age: White House Releases List of Trump’s Actions Over His First 100 Days in Office

After four years of President Joe Biden’s creaky, olden ways, President Donald Trump is ushering in a Golden Age. The White House has released a list summarizing Trump’s first 100 hours in office, referring to it as the initial steps to ‘Kick Off America’s Golden Age.’ Here’s the list. (READ)

Trump signed a series of executive orders ensuring the elimination of discriminatory DEI practices and ensuring merit-based hiring. DEI staff are being placed on leave. The Federal Aviation Administration must now return to merit-based hiring. President Trump ended an affirmative action mandate in federal government hiring. President Trump signed an executive order affirming the reality that there are only two sexes. The State Department issued guidance that embassies should only be flying the American flag, and not any activist flags. President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling agencies to stop remote work practices and directing workers to return to the office.

Well, somebody’s been busy. There’s more. (READ)

The State Department subsequently ordered workers to return to working in the office. President Donald Trump is unleashing American energy.President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency to unlock America’s full energy potential and bring down costs for American families. President Trump rescinded every one of Joe Biden’s industry-killing, pro-China, and anti-American energy regulations, empowering consumer choice in vehicles, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, and dishwashers. President Trump withdrew the United States from the disastrous Paris Climate Agreement that unfairly ripped off our country. President Trump paused all new federal leasing and permitting for massive wind farms that degrade our natural landscapes and fail to serve American energy consumers. President Trump reversed the burdensome regulations that impeded Alaska’s ability to develop its vast natural resources. President Trump terminated Biden’s harmful electric vehicle mandate.Common sense has returned. The Golden Age has begun.

Continue reading here. (READ)

It doesn’t appear Trump has stopped a minute to catch his breath since he rolled into Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day. Posters are excited about all the winning.

We are at all time highs of winning, and it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere but up from here. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 24, 2025

He’s just getting revved up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

100 straight hours of winning, followed by 1456 more days of winning. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 24, 2025

I don’t think anyone, not even his biggest supporters, thought he could achieve so much in so little time. pic.twitter.com/ZGiLBto20t — Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) January 24, 2025

Trump has always been high-energy, but posters say no one expected this sort of breakneck speed from our 78-year-old leader.

Bidenville requires dismantling .. the cost of electing the WRONG person continues after the threat is removed .. much more to be done. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) January 24, 2025

Amazing how such common sense positions were made to become so controversial. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 24, 2025

Exactly. A prime indicator of how far the prior regime drove this country off the rails. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

It appears the task at hand is what’s dictating Trump’s speed and urgency. There is so much to fix that was caused by Biden’s disastrous four years in office. We’re sure Trump can keep up the pace and get the country back on track.