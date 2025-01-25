America’s Golden Age: White House Releases List of Trump’s Actions Over His First 100 Days in Office

‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After four years of President Joe Biden’s creaky, olden ways, President Donald Trump is ushering in a Golden Age. The White House has released a list summarizing Trump’s first 100 hours in office, referring to it as the initial steps to ‘Kick Off America’s Golden Age.’ Here’s the list. (READ)

Trump signed a series of executive orders ensuring the elimination of discriminatory DEI practices and ensuring merit-based hiring.

DEI staff are being placed on leave.

The Federal Aviation Administration must now return to merit-based hiring.

President Trump ended an affirmative action mandate in federal government hiring.

President Trump signed an executive order affirming the reality that there are only two sexes.

The State Department issued guidance that embassies should only be flying the American flag, and not any activist flags.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order telling agencies to stop remote work practices and directing workers to return to the office.

Well, somebody’s been busy. There’s more. (READ)

The State Department subsequently ordered workers to return to working in the office.

President Donald Trump is unleashing American energy.President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency to unlock America’s full energy potential and bring down costs for American families.

President Trump rescinded every one of Joe Biden’s industry-killing, pro-China, and anti-American energy regulations, empowering consumer choice in vehicles, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, and dishwashers.

President Trump withdrew the United States from the disastrous Paris Climate Agreement that unfairly ripped off our country.

President Trump paused all new federal leasing and permitting for massive wind farms that degrade our natural landscapes and fail to serve American energy consumers.

President Trump reversed the burdensome regulations that impeded Alaska’s ability to develop its vast natural resources.

President Trump terminated Biden’s harmful electric vehicle mandate.Common sense has returned. 

The Golden Age has begun.

Continue reading here.

It doesn’t appear Trump has stopped a minute to catch his breath since he rolled into Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day. Posters are excited about all the winning.

Trump has always been high-energy, but posters say no one expected this sort of breakneck speed from our 78-year-old leader.

It appears the task at hand is what’s dictating Trump’s speed and urgency. There is so much to fix that was caused by Biden’s disastrous four years in office. We’re sure Trump can keep up the pace and get the country back on track.

Tags: AGENDA DONALD TRUMP ENERGY EXECUTIVE ACTION EXECUTIVE ORDER EXECUTIVE ORDERS

