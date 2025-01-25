Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory

Democrats in the Sunshine State aren’t too bright, which is a boon for Florida Republicans. The Dems just reelected Nikki Fried who has steered her party into a deep ditch during the reign of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Republicans are celebrating. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: FLORIDA WILL REMAIN RED after the Florida Democrats reelect Nikki Fried as their party chairwoman. pic.twitter.com/uvmVtpZ52y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

It is fantastic news that Nikki Fried was re-elected as Democrat Party chairwoman of Florida!



She has presided over the worst performance by Democrats in Florida in forever.



She consistently misjudges the Florida voters desires and interests. This is great news for Florida! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 25, 2025

LOL! That’s a huge win for Florida Republicans. 😂😂 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 25, 2025

How ridiculous is the choice of Fried to be the Dem Party’s chairwoman in Florida? Republicans agree there is only one reason they keep voting for her.

It is like they love losing. That is the only way this make sense. — Matthew Battle (@librab103) January 25, 2025

She has been a loser for a long time and will be one for everyone now. Congrats. — LallaVision (@palooza_lalla) January 25, 2025

This woman couldn't help Republicans more if she was actually a Republican plant sent to infiltrate the Florida Dems and destroy them from within. — Flavius Belisarius (@FlaviusB0324) January 25, 2025

Yes, some have suggested she’s really working undercover for the Republicans.

Democrats refuse to take the trash out.

They keep recycling the same old losers... — Adiel 'Lucky' Beneviento ❄️ (@QtPossiblyLucky) January 25, 2025

She’s done such a good job lately even her own people are jumping ship and changing party — Cristine (@CristinewithnoH) January 25, 2025

I love that they never learn. That just allows us to keep on winning. — USJewPatriot (@USJewPatriot) January 25, 2025

It was unanimous, Nikki secured all three votes! pic.twitter.com/gBdQBdJg2i — Wile E. Coyote (@Florida_Veteran) January 25, 2025

Republicans only see Florida getting redder and redder.

Check out these predictions.

Florida might be R +20 in 2028 — Brnt (@Brnt111115) January 25, 2025

Great! R +21 in 2028! — yay (@2020Won) January 25, 2025

Republican plus 30 state for the foreseeable future thanks Dems — Dj1222333334455 (@dj1222333358299) January 25, 2025

R+99 soon — Wjkakwjrr (@wjkakwjrr) January 25, 2025

It’s a given that Democrats cannot learn from their mistakes. So, the choice of Fried makes sense in that context. It could also mean they’ve essentially given up on the state and she’s the only somewhat warm body that was willing to take the thankless job.