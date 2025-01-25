Remaining Red: Florida Republicans Celebrate Nikki Fried’s Democrat Party Chair Victory

‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 25, 2025

Democrats in the Sunshine State aren’t too bright, which is a boon for Florida Republicans. The Dems just reelected Nikki Fried who has steered her party into a deep ditch during the reign of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Republicans are celebrating. (READ)

How ridiculous is the choice of Fried to be the Dem Party’s chairwoman in Florida? Republicans agree there is only one reason they keep voting for her.

Yes, some have suggested she’s really working undercover for the Republicans.

Democrats refuse to take the trash out.

Republicans only see Florida getting redder and redder.

Check out these predictions.

It’s a given that Democrats cannot learn from their mistakes. So, the choice of Fried makes sense in that context. It could also mean they’ve essentially given up on the state and she’s the only somewhat warm body that was willing to take the thankless job.

