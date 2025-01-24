The Atlantic: Why Did Titans of Intelligence Sign the Hunter Biden Letter? What a Mystery!

Sometimes you come across a headline so ridiculous you just assume it’s attached to a Babylon Bee article. Nope, not this one - it’s from The Atlantic. How bad is it? Well…

Here’s a screenshot. Yes, it’s real. (READ)

Yeah it's a huge mystery why they all did that. Somebody dig up Robert Stack and get him on the case. We may never know the answer to this one. pic.twitter.com/fy3vBWKxPJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2025

We love a mystery!

Leave it to some hack at The Atlantic to refer to the obvious hacks who signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter as ‘titans of intelligence’. These former intelligence agents were definitely suffering from a lack of intelligence.

"titans of intelligence" — BT (@back_ttys) January 24, 2025

That needs to be The Atlantic's masthead slogan. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 24, 2025

tItaNs oF iNtEliJeNz pic.twitter.com/RSPQt8oNAt — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 24, 2025

‘Hard-won credibility’ - not so sure about that!

“Hard won credibility” doing a LOT of heavy lifting here. A lot. — Midwest Rando (@RandoMidwest) January 24, 2025

Almost as much as "titans of intelligence". — Jack Wilson (@jwilson1717) January 24, 2025

Finally, we get to the mystery! Why would all these agents who hate President Donald Trump lie to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop which could be used to derail Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations? Hmm.

“Deeply mysterious” is pretty funny, too. — And…we’re back! (@dmurphy910) January 24, 2025

It's a mystery—lost to the sands of time—why every government institution, mainstream media organization, and bureaucratic agency committed to full-scale fraud in the 2020 election. Who could solve this? — Nathan (@LatestandNatest) January 24, 2025

Deeply mysterious? The truth is simple: party > country for them. A good reason that a total cleaning house is needed in our intelligence agencies — Ulysses (@InExile88) January 24, 2025

It’s not mysterious. They were trying stamp out an October surprise that they knew to be true, but felt it was their duty to lie to keep Trump out.



It backfired. — Tjord Fergesen 🇺🇸 (@JankyMcstevens) January 24, 2025

We’re still scratching our heads. If only we had a clue!

One of them admitted they did it to help Biden get elected. How is there a mystery? 🤦‍♀️ — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) January 24, 2025

They didn’t think there was a chance that Trump would win a second term. Kinda of funny — MD143 (@partyrabbithole) January 24, 2025

Wow, good thing one of them spilled the beans or we would’ve never figured it out. Seriously, the reason has always been obvious. Anyway, we live in the best timeline. Trump won another term and has since revoked their security clearances. That reason why is certainly no mystery.