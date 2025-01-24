The Atlantic: Why Did Titans of Intelligence Sign the Hunter Biden Letter? What a Mystery!

Trump Trauma: Kamala Harris Sought Hillary Clinton’s Advice for Dealing with Being a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:24 AM on January 24, 2025
Twitter

Sometimes you come across a headline so ridiculous you just assume it’s attached to a Babylon Bee article. Nope, not this one - it’s from The Atlantic. How bad is it? Well…

Here’s a screenshot. Yes, it’s real. (READ)

We love a mystery!

Leave it to some hack at The Atlantic to refer to the obvious hacks who signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter as ‘titans of intelligence’. These former intelligence agents were definitely suffering from a lack of intelligence.

‘Hard-won credibility’ - not so sure about that!

Finally, we get to the mystery! Why would all these agents who hate President Donald Trump lie to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop which could be used to derail Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations? Hmm.

We’re still scratching our heads. If only we had a clue!

Wow, good thing one of them spilled the beans or we would’ve never figured it out. Seriously, the reason has always been obvious. Anyway, we live in the best timeline. Trump won another term and has since revoked their security clearances. That reason why is certainly no mystery.

