Pardon Backfire? Republican Congressman Predicts Subpoenas for J6 Committee Members

Looks like those last minute Biden pardons might backfire on members of the January 6 Committee. A Republican congressman says they should all expect subpoenas any day now.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Rep. William Timmons (R-SC) says pardoned J6 Select Committee members should “expect a subpoena soon."



"Buckle up, because we're going to get to the bottom of the nonsense. select committee for January 6th."



"There's a reason that everybody on that committee was… pic.twitter.com/VX5ChDnlq6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Some posters believe members of the January 6 Committee will not be able the plead the fifth due to their pardons.

No pleading the 5th.

Lie to Congress and suffer the consequences. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 23, 2025

They literally can't, they've been pardoned and therefore face no threat to self incrimination. — blank (@Ziekk) January 23, 2025

Exactly. Lawyer up, Kinzinger, Cheney et al — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Other commenters add Biden’s pardons won’t protect committee members if they lie under oath.

So when they lie under oath, which surely they will, then we can throw the book at them. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) January 23, 2025

Correct. They are not pardoned from future crimes — Jim Bowie (@grapesink2021) January 23, 2025

Best case scenario. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

One poster researched Representative William Timmons, they liked what they learned about him.

I had Grok brief me on his background and achievements. He seems like someone we should take seriously. I will look forward to the eventual hearings before the House Oversight Committee. — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) January 23, 2025

Yeah, he wouldn’t be on record saying this if the subpoenas aren’t on the way. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Many posters feel something big is going to happen, but others aren’t so sure.

This is a huge deal.



Then imagine if SCOTUS later reverses Biden’s pardons — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 23, 2025

It’s a big deal. Gotta make sure the subpoenas are enforced, if they decide to try to ignore them. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

They can't get away with it now. They locked people up. But also Kash will arrest them and Bondi will prosecute — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 23, 2025

I’ll believe it when I see it. Democrats don’t go to jail, so if they choose to ignore a subpoena, nothing will happen to them. — Sir Kolbath (@SirKolbath_2) January 23, 2025

Jail is never going to happen. The only reprocusions are going to be political.



I will be happy for the truth to finally be exposed. Let the chips fall where they will after that. — tinktink (@babytinkrbell) January 23, 2025

Hopefully, there’s some way to fully expose the corruption of the January 6 Committee in a large, public way. We want them to pay for what they’ve done, but realistically we’ll believe jail time when we see it.