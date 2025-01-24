Pardon Backfire? Republican Congressman Predicts Subpoenas for J6 Committee Members

Trump Trauma: Kamala Harris Sought Hillary Clinton’s Advice for Dealing with Being a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:05 AM on January 24, 2025
Looks like those last minute Biden pardons might backfire on members of the January 6 Committee. A Republican congressman says they should all expect subpoenas any day now.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Some posters believe members of the January 6 Committee will not be able the plead the fifth due to their pardons.

Other commenters add Biden’s pardons won’t protect committee members if they lie under oath.

One poster researched Representative William Timmons, they liked what they learned about him.

Many posters feel something big is going to happen, but others aren’t so sure.

Hopefully, there’s some way to fully expose the corruption of the January 6 Committee in a large, public way. We want them to pay for what they’ve done, but realistically we’ll believe jail time when we see it.

