Conservatives Should Laud President Trump's Historic Pardon of Pro-Life Heroes
Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of...
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivio...
Refugee Caseworker Stabbed by Afghan Migrant He Helped Resettle
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft
JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will...

Trump Trauma: Kamala Harris Sought Hillary Clinton’s Advice for Dealing with Being a Huge Loser

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:53 AM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris was trounced by President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, so it seems fitting she would seek out advice from someone else who was thoroughly defeated by the man as well - Hillary Clinton!

Start here. (READ)

The article doesn’t explain what the two winless women have been talking about. So, that’s left commenters to fill in the details.

Maybe, Hillary is colluding with Kamala to blame a foreign country for both their losses.

We’re not sure Hillary’s the best choice for post-election loss advice.

You’ll recall, Hillary was already losing her mind before her loss. Remember this? (WATCH)

She did not handle losing well at all.

Pretty sure Hillary has advised to Kamala trade in her whine for some wine and other spirits. Bottoms up!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

