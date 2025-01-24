Trump Trauma: Kamala Harris Sought Hillary Clinton’s Advice for Dealing with Being a Huge Loser

Kamala Harris was trounced by President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, so it seems fitting she would seek out advice from someone else who was thoroughly defeated by the man as well - Hillary Clinton!

Kamala Harris consulted Hillary Clinton over how to deal with brutal loss to Trump: report https://t.co/HdZE7m2TZQ pic.twitter.com/KT2EdQGugw — New York Post (@nypost) January 24, 2025

The article doesn’t explain what the two winless women have been talking about. So, that’s left commenters to fill in the details.

Maybe, Hillary is colluding with Kamala to blame a foreign country for both their losses.

What did she say to Kamala? Spend the next 4 years complaining about how Russian stole the election from her? — Yehudah Zemel (@YehudahZemel) January 24, 2025

if Kamala Harris actually takes her advice, she’ll spend the next four years, blaming Russia on her loss 😂



People are tired of this old playbook — Bubble Fish (@FishInBubb) January 24, 2025

We’re not sure Hillary’s the best choice for post-election loss advice.

You’ll recall, Hillary was already losing her mind before her loss. Remember this? (WATCH)

“Now having said all this…why aren’t I 50 points ahead, you might ask?”



Lol pic.twitter.com/O0vLSZ0hxr — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) March 9, 2024

Oh yeah, ask Hillary. Because she dealt with it so well! 😂😂😂 — Patti Gillihan 🇺🇸 (@PattiGillihan) January 24, 2025

Yeah because @HillaryClinton was so gracious after losing.. These 2 deserve each other — Larry 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@larryp09) January 24, 2025

She did not handle losing well at all.

Pretty sure Hillary has advised to Kamala trade in her whine for some wine and other spirits. Bottoms up!

Neither of them will ever live it down.



The only solution is to drink more, Kamala. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) January 24, 2025

An alcoholic getting advice from another alcoholic on how to deal with Trump turning them into alcoholics. — Department Of Injustice (@DepartmentOfIn7) January 24, 2025

A drunk shouldn’t be asking another drunk “how to deal with things.” — GenXWarrior (@Jets1970) January 24, 2025

Kamala’s probably raiding her liquor cabinet while Trump’s getting his Cabinet confirmed.

Lookie here! You knew there would be memes.

He can’t keep getting away with it 😂 pic.twitter.com/cnan1lQJoy — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) January 24, 2025

😂 guess we need a meme with Kamala too. pic.twitter.com/LQ2nXMkDGY — Victoria❤️👙👑💅🏻 (@UGAGirl7280) January 24, 2025

I wonder if either one of them even remembers the conversation! — GoldenGlock (@BobbyDo30771319) January 24, 2025

Hillary has probably advised Kamala to run for governor of California. Even if she loses she’ll still be close to vineyards and plenty of ‘medicinal’ wines to continue recovering from her loss to Trump.