Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex-Changes

The case against a heroic Texas doctor has been dropped thanks the President Donald Trump. Dr Eithan Haim blew the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital which was performing sex-change surgeries on children. The case has been dropped with prejudice which means it can never be brought before a court again. Many are celebrating today’s victory.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Administration has moved to dismiss the case of Dr. @EithanHaim, the heroic whistleblower who exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/EzaLM4bnMl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 24, 2025

Many who are unfamiliar with Dr. Haim’s story are asking why the government was going after a whistleblower?

Why’d they try to prosecute him? — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) January 24, 2025

Because he went against the disgusting woke child mutilation agenda. — mama 🙏🏼🇺🇸 (@olegrannie) January 24, 2025

He exposed that Texas Children’s Hospital was transitioning children (against TX law). — Mom of 10 (@castlehillmom) January 24, 2025

Because they are evil. They want kids sterilized and sexually mutilated. — i agree with kellie-jay keen (@no_men_as_women) January 24, 2025

Why do you think? Because he ratted out trans activists at his hospital who were secretly mutlilating and sterilizing children in violation of Texas law. — CB (@CB10891481) January 24, 2025

Because they want to mutilate naive and ignorant children into irreversible changes and have insurance pay them handsomely for it. — ₿itcoinCaesar (@Caesar_Skiba) January 24, 2025

Several commenters are saying charges should never have been brought against the whistleblowing doctor. They say an example needs to be made of those who brought the case so this never happens again.

This is fantastic news!.



Dr. Haim was being persecuted falsely by the DOJ.



It was a sham and a show trial getting ready to start.



Thank you President Trump! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 24, 2025

Just as leftists in government try to silence conservatives with fear, we need to make corrupt government officials afraid to do this. We should make a legal example of the people who did this Dr. Haim. — Conservative Psychologist (@psychologyright) January 24, 2025

I agree. If we don't they are likely to act in the same malicious manner the next time they get the opportunity. — Tom Bonjour (@TomBonjour) January 24, 2025

Exactly. Corruption exists where people think they can be corrupt. — Conservative Psychologist (@psychologyright) January 24, 2025

Dr. Haim still has a mountain of legal bills because of Biden's malicious and unjust prosecution. Please help him retire these debts by contributing to his GiveSendGo: https://t.co/4ekGkBOKjk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 24, 2025

Dr. Haim and his family have been wiped out due to enormous legal bills. So far $1.2 million has been raised towards a goal of $1.5 million in hopes of alleviating that burden.