Case Dropped Against Whistleblowing Doctor Who Exposed Texas Hospital Performing Child Sex-Changes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  6:45 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The case against a heroic Texas doctor has been dropped thanks the President Donald Trump. Dr Eithan Haim blew the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital which was performing sex-change surgeries on children. The case has been dropped with prejudice which means it can never be brought before a court again. Many are celebrating today’s victory.

Many who are unfamiliar with Dr. Haim’s story are asking why the government was going after a whistleblower?

Several commenters are saying charges should never have been brought against the whistleblowing doctor. They say an example needs to be made of those who brought the case so this never happens again.

Dr. Haim and his family have been wiped out due to enormous legal bills. So far $1.2 million has been raised towards a goal of $1.5 million in hopes of alleviating that burden.

