Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging Assassin’s Bullet

President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News pundit Sean Hannity Wednesday night for a wide-ranging interview. At one point, Hannity asked Trump if he ever had any doubts of returning to the White House.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

🇺🇸Trump is asked if he ever had doubts about getting back to the White House:



"It's something I don't think about... I just do it. I get it done. I get things done. I'm good at getting things done."



Understatement of the century.pic.twitter.com/CcgQSM6wtE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Trump doesn’t take all the credit for his incredible comeback. He credits God for saving him from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. (WATCH)

Best part of the interview.



Hannity: "Do you ever think...that you really believe God saved your life? This was your destiny?"



Trump: "I do believe that."



pic.twitter.com/4rQCPqy8em — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) January 23, 2025

Trump’s breakneck first few days in office are revealing an eye-opening truth about the Republican Party. Hear these posters out.

Trump is exposing how deliberately inept the GOP has been over the past 40 years.



They’ve been nothing but controlled opposition. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) January 23, 2025

Exactly. We’ve never seen anything like this last 48 hours. This is what the will to win looks like — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Posters are not surprised by Trump’s confidence and ‘never surrender’ attitude, they say it’s defined his life.

Trump has always had this mentality. It's how he became such a successful businessman. If you spend every moment on what might happen, you aren't looking ahead to the future.



"If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it, go over it, go around it."



— DJT, 2004 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 23, 2025

I like that Trump is confident.

He knows he has an important job to do. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) January 23, 2025

Some posters like seeing this more laidback and mellow version of Trump.

I enjoy seeing Trump out of campaign mode and so relaxed and casual. He can be bold and confrontational speaking softly and relaxed. Just the facts. Loving it! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 23, 2025

I still can’t believe Trump is President again. It’s weird, with Trump it feels like he could run the country all by himself. Of course he can’t, but with Biden it always felt like, who is running the country? — Tom Maga 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) January 23, 2025

We have to agree. It’s truly a surreal feeling knowing that against all odds Trump is sitting in the White House right now. All his enemies failed and he staged what’s arguably the greatest political comeback in history. It doesn’t seem real, but it is.