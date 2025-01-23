Trump Reveals He NEVER Doubted White House Return and Credits GOD for Dodging Assassin’s Bullet

Team Effort: President Trump Pulls in More Federal Agencies to Aid in Mass...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:46 AM on January 23, 2025
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News pundit Sean Hannity Wednesday night for a wide-ranging interview. At one point, Hannity asked Trump if he ever had any doubts of returning to the White House. 

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

Trump doesn’t take all the credit for his incredible comeback. He credits God for saving him from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. (WATCH)

Trump’s breakneck first few days in office are revealing an eye-opening truth about the Republican Party. Hear these posters out.

Posters are not surprised by Trump’s confidence and ‘never surrender’ attitude, they say it’s defined his life.

Some posters like seeing this more laidback and mellow version of Trump.

We have to agree. It’s truly a surreal feeling knowing that against all odds Trump is sitting in the White House right now. All his enemies failed and he staged what’s arguably the greatest political comeback in history. It doesn’t seem real, but it is.

