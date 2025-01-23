ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan was on NewsNation Thursday night providing an update of how many illegal aliens have been arrested since Tuesday. Homan says there’s 1300 so far, with a thousand of those being criminals.

He goes into more detail here. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Tom Homan reveals that ICE has already made 1300 arrests during deportation operations:



“We've arrested 1300 people, over a thousand of them are criminals."



"The other ones are either fugitives who've been through immigration court, that became a fugitive, or… pic.twitter.com/wEQlGKy9QX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

Chris Cuomo looks like he's in shock.



I'm sure he never believed Trump would actually do what he promised and that it would be done immediately. — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) January 24, 2025

MAGA voters aren’t surprised, but Democrats seem to be shocked Trump is keeping his word to go after illegal aliens.

Some posters are impressed Homan and his teams have wasted no time going into cities and making arrests.

1300 down, 20M to go. 🔥



Off to a great start, just 80 hours after Trump took office. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 24, 2025

What do you call 1300 illegals being deported? A good start. — Rinku0818 (@Rinku0818) January 24, 2025

A lot of work to do. But man, are they serious about the work. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

It’s a huge task, but must be done.

Others understand these initial arrests will produce a ripple effect across illegal alien communities.

These stories will also precipitate many illegals leaving on their own

When they see the seriousness of the deportation operation many will leave rather than experience it — Sandi Todd (@SandiTodd2) January 24, 2025

I’m hoping for an exponential curve. — TBOF (@Birdmeister17) January 24, 2025

1000 violent criminals already removed from American neighborhoods. And Democrats are fighting it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

It will start small, but as arrests go up many illegal aliens will self-deport to avoid being banned from ever returning legally into the country. It’s expected that Trump will implement other strategies, besides arrests, as we get further into his presidency.