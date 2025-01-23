Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email
Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let...
Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First
VIP
Conservatives Should Laud President Trump's Historic Pardon of Pro-Life Heroes
Trump Tells WEF America Will Stop Censoring Its Citizens Under the Guise of...
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivio...
VIP
Refugee Caseworker Stabbed by Afghan Migrant He Helped Resettle
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft
JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will...
Adam Kinzinger Cries to Anderson Cooper About 'Repentance' From J6 Detainees
President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to...
VIP
The Democrat's Mission Impossible
On Wisconsin! Musk Draws Attention to Dairy State's MASSIVELY Important Spring Supreme Cou...
Weird Flex, but Okay: PA Congressional Rep. Summer Lee Demands U.S. Theocracy While...

ICE Storm: ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Reveals Criminal illegal Alien Arrests Progress

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on January 23, 2025
Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan was on NewsNation Thursday night providing an update of how many  illegal aliens have been arrested since Tuesday. Homan says there’s 1300 so far, with a thousand of those being criminals.

Advertisement

He goes into more detail here. (WATCH)

MAGA voters aren’t surprised, but Democrats seem to be shocked Trump is keeping his word to go after illegal aliens.

Some posters are impressed Homan and his teams have wasted no time going into cities and making arrests.

Recommended

Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms
Brett T.
Advertisement

It’s a huge task, but must be done.

Others understand these initial arrests will produce a ripple effect across illegal alien communities.

It will start small, but as arrests go up many illegal aliens will self-deport to avoid being banned from ever returning legally into the country. It’s expected that Trump will implement other strategies, besides arrests, as we get further into his presidency.

Tags: ARRESTS CHRIS CUOMO CRIMINAL DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms
Brett T.
Rhode Island State Rep Says ICE Will Have to Go Through Him First
Brett T.
Bill Kristol Getting McCarthy Vibes From DEI Enforcement Email
Brett T.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivion
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teachers Promise It Will Be a Frozen Day in Hell Before They Let ICE Into Their Classrooms Brett T.
Advertisement