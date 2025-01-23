President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to Haiti!’ Viral Video

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were in Boston today arresting criminal illegal aliens. Video of one the arrestees screaming, ‘I’m not going back to Haiti!’ has gone viral. Not to be outdone, Tom Homan responded to the very vocal Haitian and has gone from ‘Border Czar’ to social media star.
Here’s Homan on Fox News. (WATCH)
Illegal immigrant from Haiti who ICE says is a gang member with 17 criminal convictions: "I'm not going back to Haiti!"— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2025
Trump border czar Tom Homan: "Well, he's wrong. He's going back to Haiti." pic.twitter.com/Q0vf0oBz0I
Homan’s a total boss!
A meme-creator took that interview video and edited it. He’s elevated Homan’s stone cold, matter-of-fact style to hilarious new heights. (WATCH)
GET ME THE GD BASED DEPARTMENT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/CmqgTMspsK— David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) January 23, 2025
We’ve watched this at least a dozen times and can’t stop laughing.
Commenters feel the same.
You know Tom was feeling great about this video too 😂— Rhino (@RhinoSaid) January 23, 2025
Tom Homan edits! Now I have seen it all! Life is good!— Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) January 23, 2025
I'm DYING— Paul Suda (@paul_suda) January 23, 2025
We are living in the absolute best timeline!— ClownWorldDoggo (@ClownWorldDoggo) January 23, 2025
Haha. Tom Homan is a Legend— Shan Spectre (@Shan_Spectre007) January 23, 2025
Tom Holman is 💯% the man for the job.— 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) January 23, 2025
🎯🎯🎯
& Bye, bye criminal scumbag — good thing Hillary Clinton turned Haiti into a utopia with all those millions — you will love it now. 😂🤣😅
We were reliably told by ‘journalists’ and celebrities that Haiti is a paradise on Earth. No idea why he doesn’t want to go home.
Of course, the video has inspired plenty of standard memes. Check these out.
REEEEEEE *in Haitian* pic.twitter.com/rY64xxE9kL— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) January 23, 2025
January 24, 2025
I made a meme for this. pic.twitter.com/U5i6gFNwGR— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
Dude is hands down my favorite Trump pick 😂😂😂😂😂😂— T (@T_in_Liberty) January 23, 2025
We have to say he’s one of our favorites, too. Something tells us this is not the last time Homan is going to crack us up and go viral on social media.
