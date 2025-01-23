VIP
President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to Haiti!’ Viral Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:15 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were in Boston today arresting criminal illegal aliens. Video of one the arrestees screaming, ‘I’m not going back to Haiti!’ has gone viral. Not to be outdone, Tom Homan responded to the very vocal Haitian and has gone from ‘Border Czar’ to social media star.

Here’s Homan on Fox News. (WATCH)

Homan’s a total boss!

A meme-creator took that interview video and edited it. He’s elevated Homan’s stone cold, matter-of-fact style to hilarious new heights. (WATCH)

We’ve watched this at least a dozen times and can’t stop laughing. 

Commenters feel the same.

We were reliably told by ‘journalists’ and celebrities that Haiti is a paradise on Earth. No idea why he doesn’t want to go home.

Of course, the video has inspired plenty of standard memes. Check these out.

We have to say he’s one of our favorites, too. Something tells us this is not the last time Homan is going to crack us up and go viral on social media.

Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP FUNNY HAITI ICE ILLEGAL ALIENS

