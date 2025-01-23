Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety

New York City Council Member, Joseph Morelli, exposed the lying hypocrisy of CNN’s Abby ‘It was an insurrection’ Phillip and other Democrats on her panel show recently. With President Donald Trump’s recent January 6 pardons, Democrats are pretending to care about police officers when their party’s recent history and daily practices show they don’t really care at all.

Here’s Borelli exposing it all. (WATCH)

NEW: NY City Council Member Joseph Borelli torches CNN’s Abby Phillip for hyperventilating about J6 pardons:



'Dems don’t say boo when NY cops attacked by criminals.'



Accurate.



"I won't cede an inch of the moral high ground on law enforcement to anybody who represents the… pic.twitter.com/b89chtqOUM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Insurrection first word out of her mouth, it was a protest. Where was this word when Antifa and BLM were burning down police stations/attacking/killing police officers/rioting in front of WH to where The WH had to send those inside to the WH bunkers for safety. — D. Neloff (@leadnickles) January 23, 2025

Yes, Phillip’s called the Capitol riots an ‘insurrection.’ So, even her premise was a lie.

Borelli has a history of calling out lying ‘journalists’ to their faces and pushing back on their fake premises and ridiculous narratives. Here’s a good example. (WATCH)

Borelli is the same guy that torched the media for trying to blame Trump for the attempts on his own life:pic.twitter.com/eO45uFXpBH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

I don’t know much about him other than a couple videos, but this guy is very good at owning the media with facts. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Yes, he’s very good.

It’s insane that we have Democrat ‘journalists’ like Phillip who voted for criminal-loving Kamala Harris. You’ll remember, Kamala promoted a fund to bail out violent BLM rioters. Now, Phillip wants us to believe she cares about the safety and welfare of law enforcement officers. Commenters see right through that nonsense.

Watching the democrats try to pretend like they care about police or law and order after the last 5 years is beyond outrageous. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 23, 2025

Phillip was excusing BLM violent rioters the night before because they were fighting for “social justice” and not “insurrection" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Because fighting for election integrity is not nearly as noble as burning down businesses and taking over a police station in the name of a domestic abuser and drug dealer who OD’d. 🥸 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 23, 2025

Borelli correctly pointed out that Democrat cities favor criminals over police officers by refusing to prosecute them and then putting them right back on the streets.

As he pointed out: "If you do the same thing here to a cop in the city, you're lucky you get three hours in the slammer." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

You can assault a NYC Cop and be out in the streets in a few hours, this is the reality of Democrats that they ignore. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 23, 2025

Yep. Somehow that’s (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 23, 2025

Some of the J6 participants did assault police officers. They actually did time. Which is something we can’t say about the violent thugs and illegals aliens in Democrat cities who are walking the streets right now with criminal records longer than a person’s arm.