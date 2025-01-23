Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not...
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police Officer Safety

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

New York City Council Member, Joseph Morelli, exposed the lying hypocrisy of CNN’s Abby ‘It was an insurrection’ Phillip and other Democrats on her panel show recently. With President Donald Trump’s recent January 6 pardons, Democrats are pretending to care about police officers when their party’s recent history and daily practices show they don’t really care at all.

Here’s Borelli exposing it all. (WATCH)

Yes, Phillip’s called the Capitol riots an ‘insurrection.’ So, even her premise was a lie.

Borelli has a history of calling out lying ‘journalists’ to their faces and pushing back on their fake premises and ridiculous narratives. Here’s a good example. (WATCH)

Yes, he’s very good.

It’s insane that we have Democrat ‘journalists’ like Phillip who voted for criminal-loving Kamala Harris. You’ll remember, Kamala promoted a fund to bail out violent BLM rioters. Now, Phillip wants us to believe she cares about the safety and welfare of law enforcement officers. Commenters see right through that nonsense.

Borelli correctly pointed out that Democrat cities favor criminals over police officers by refusing to prosecute them and then putting them right back on the streets.

Some of the J6 participants did assault police officers. They actually did time. Which is something we can’t say about the violent thugs and illegals aliens in Democrat cities who are walking the streets right now with criminal records longer than a person’s arm.

