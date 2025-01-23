Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC, FDA and NIH





President Donald Trump ordered a ‘blackout’ at the CDC, FDA and NIH. This means the health agencies cannot publish scientific reports, update their websites or issue health advisories. Some see this as a preamble for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr who has yet to be confirmed as the head of HHS. It’s known he wants to make major changes at all the health agencies and implement his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) agenda.

Trump orders 'blackout' at CDC, FDA, NIH as health agencies prepare for MAGA bloodbath https://t.co/k5MPbCM0BC pic.twitter.com/wlKcj8GnNA — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 22, 2025

A pause is not an unusual move when a new administration takes power, but if it lasts for more than a week it could signal significant changes are about to be made.

Great move by Trump! Cutting off the CDC, FDA, and NIH's ability to spread misinformation and pushing back against the deep state in health agencies. It's time to Make America Healthy Again by removing the corrupt influence and restoring trust! MAGA! — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) January 22, 2025

These agencies, long at the center of politicized narratives, must earn back public trust, as "trusting the science" should never mean silencing accountability or dissent. — ThePatrioticCreed (@PatrioticCreed) January 22, 2025

Posters say the agencies have become politicized and want them completely overhauled. They remember how the agencies were mobilized during COVID.

Once Russiagate failed to oust DJT, these agencies were weaponized to destroy his first presidency and subject all of us to Orwellian misery in the process. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 22, 2025

They stepped up the degradation of the institutions (law,health,education) a flood of migration was a tool to further the destruction. — Greenmountainboy76 (@Greenmountboy76) January 22, 2025

And misery it was — Haakon (@rimcrater) January 22, 2025

Many commenters fear a repeat of COVID policies, but with Bird Flu in its place.

Good because they had the Bird Flu bullet in the chamber and ready to pull the trigger. — Mr. Positive (@ProudCanadaDad) January 22, 2025

But how will they run their bird flu scam now? — John Ennis (@john_ennis_btc) January 22, 2025

Exactly! Stops this plandemic immediately — 4aggiesarewe (@4aggiesarewe) January 22, 2025

Does this mean I won't be told I'm going to die of the bird flu? Whatever will I do?😜😜 — Sparrow (@jeanpartington3) January 22, 2025

Many posters are astonished at the speed of Trump’s administration this time around.

He is not letting any grass grow under his feet. He is hard at work and no breath between tasks completed.



Johnson and Vance are currently in the Oval with him. Everyone is getting their marching orders! — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) January 22, 2025

Say what you will about Trump, no one disputes that he's a hard worker. The contrast with Biden is stunning. — Stephanie Sharf (@playnicenow2) January 22, 2025

It feels like they’re running a graveyard shift. The pace is insane. — Lima Echo (@NomdeGu7567036) January 22, 2025

It appears that Trump has a clear plan to handle all these government agencies, while hindering their ability to go rogue before he has his people in place. We do not anticipate a repeat of Trump’s first term. So far, Trump and his team are not only on top of things, but moving at a speed that’s rare in government.