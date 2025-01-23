VIP
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Inventio...
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committe...
Algorithm and Blues: Tommy Vietor Blames Musk for Dem Failings When Culprit is...
Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
Conflict on Gobblers Knob: PETA's Annual Attempt to Chuck Groundhog Day
AOC's Latest Advice: Tune Out Trump's Orders ... Sounds Like an Insurrection
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51...
In a Case of 'The Blind Leading the Blind', Newsom Sought Advice From...
Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump Runs Immediately to 'The View,' CNN
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rants the Laken Riley Act Will Create Private Prison Camps for...
America Stumbles Upon What it Takes for the NYT to Admit an Unborn...
When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...

Trump Orders ‘Blackout’ at Health Agencies Spurring Talk of MAHA Overhaul of CDC, FDA and NIH

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman, File


President Donald Trump ordered a ‘blackout’ at the CDC, FDA and NIH. This means the health agencies cannot publish scientific reports, update their websites or issue health advisories. Some see this as a preamble for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr who has yet to be confirmed as the head of HHS. It’s known he wants to make major changes at all the health agencies and implement his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) agenda.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

A pause is not an unusual move when a new administration takes power, but if it lasts for more than a week it could signal significant changes are about to be made.

Posters say the agencies have become politicized and want them completely overhauled. They remember how the agencies were mobilized during COVID.

Recommended

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter
Gordon K
Advertisement

Many commenters fear a repeat of COVID policies, but with Bird Flu in its place.

Many posters are astonished at the speed of Trump’s administration this time around.

Advertisement

It appears that Trump has a clear plan to handle all these government agencies, while hindering their ability to go rogue before he has his people in place. We do not anticipate a repeat of Trump’s first term. So far, Trump and his team are not only on top of things, but moving at a speed that’s rare in government.

Tags: CDC DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ACTION EXECUTIVE ORDER FDA FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter
Gordon K
Jennifer Griffin Reports That ICE Is Already Targeting Illegal Aliens Who Haven't Committed Crimes
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre: 'I Was the Hardest Working Press Secretary... Like, Since the Invention of Work
justmindy
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Brett T.
Trans Activist Goes on Profane Rant at Minnesota State Capitol
Brett T.
America Stumbles Upon What it Takes for the NYT to Admit an Unborn Baby is a Real Human Person
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex-CIA Director John Brennan Whines and Weasels About Losing Security Clearance Over '51 Experts' Letter Gordon K
Advertisement