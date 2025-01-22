VIP
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 22, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Republican Representative John James of Michigan sparred with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday. James noted the legacy media’s hyperfocus on January 6, coupled with its ignoring of the even more deadly and destructive BLM riots, is why more and more Americans are tuning them out. 

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

As expected, Blitzer repeated the lie that police officers were killed in the January 6 riots. Commenters are obviously frustrated with the continuing dishonesty.

One poster was upset James didn’t go into more detail about January 6 to further refute Blitzer.

Legacy media knows the BLM riots are exponentially worse than January 6, but also know acknowledging that fact is bad for their Democrat Party.

Legacy media is dying. We’re not even sure with Republicans continue going on these obviously biased ‘news’ programs. A post on X or other social media will easily get more eyes than a stop at CNN or MSNBC. Sounds like it’s time to move on and memory hole the legacy media.

