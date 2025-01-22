CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots

Republican Representative John James of Michigan sparred with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday. James noted the legacy media’s hyperfocus on January 6, coupled with its ignoring of the even more deadly and destructive BLM riots, is why more and more Americans are tuning them out.

Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)

🚨🔥Rep. John James destroys Wolf Blitzer for hyperventilating over J6 pardons, while ignoring BLM violence:



“This is part of your problem. Part of the reason that people feel disconnected from pundits and politicians is because you don’t understand where people are coming… pic.twitter.com/3vgrv375nA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

As expected, Blitzer repeated the lie that police officers were killed in the January 6 riots. Commenters are obviously frustrated with the continuing dishonesty.

Blitzer flatout lied. No cops were killed on January 6. Zero. None. Nein.



Biden, however, did actually pardon cop killers. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) January 22, 2025

"Beating officers with sticks and bats. Several officers lost their lives." Ol' Woofie is about dirty s**bitch. Well, it's Communist News Net, so that's to be expected. — Jack Compton (@TXPedaler) January 22, 2025

Plus Wolf is lying. We all know it. So, there’s that. — LJones (@Alma4America) January 22, 2025

The standard J6 lies were employed to no effect. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

One poster was upset James didn’t go into more detail about January 6 to further refute Blitzer.

He needed to touch on J6 being a sham.



Weak rejoinder. — 🇺🇸 William O'Byrne ☘️ (@whartonone) January 22, 2025

Expecting a tour de force debunking all things J6 from these guys every time is not a realistic expectation.



The narrative has shifted, and every hit like this helps move it further. The point he made about legacy media being disconnected from the people was a good one, IMO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Legacy media knows the BLM riots are exponentially worse than January 6, but also know acknowledging that fact is bad for their Democrat Party.

All in a legacy media memory hole — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

So many beatings these days, it’s hard to keep up



🍿😁🍿 — Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) January 22, 2025

It really is. Legacy media is in shambles — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Legacy media is dying. We’re not even sure with Republicans continue going on these obviously biased ‘news’ programs. A post on X or other social media will easily get more eyes than a stop at CNN or MSNBC. Sounds like it’s time to move on and memory hole the legacy media.