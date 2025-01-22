CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Repeats J6 Lie While Refusing to Discuss Actual Deaths Caused by BLM Riots

Republican Representative John James of Michigan sparred with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday. James noted the legacy media’s hyperfocus on January 6, coupled with its ignoring of the even more deadly and destructive BLM riots, is why more and more Americans are tuning them out.
Here’s the exchange. (WATCH)
🚨🔥Rep. John James destroys Wolf Blitzer for hyperventilating over J6 pardons, while ignoring BLM violence:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025
“This is part of your problem. Part of the reason that people feel disconnected from pundits and politicians is because you don’t understand where people are coming… pic.twitter.com/3vgrv375nA
As expected, Blitzer repeated the lie that police officers were killed in the January 6 riots. Commenters are obviously frustrated with the continuing dishonesty.
Blitzer flatout lied. No cops were killed on January 6. Zero. None. Nein.— Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSays) January 22, 2025
Biden, however, did actually pardon cop killers.
"Beating officers with sticks and bats. Several officers lost their lives." Ol' Woofie is about dirty s**bitch. Well, it's Communist News Net, so that's to be expected.— Jack Compton (@TXPedaler) January 22, 2025
Plus Wolf is lying. We all know it. So, there’s that.— LJones (@Alma4America) January 22, 2025
The standard J6 lies were employed to no effect.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025
One poster was upset James didn’t go into more detail about January 6 to further refute Blitzer.
He needed to touch on J6 being a sham.— 🇺🇸 William O'Byrne ☘️ (@whartonone) January 22, 2025
Weak rejoinder.
Expecting a tour de force debunking all things J6 from these guys every time is not a realistic expectation.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025
The narrative has shifted, and every hit like this helps move it further. The point he made about legacy media being disconnected from the people was a good one, IMO
Recommended
Legacy media knows the BLM riots are exponentially worse than January 6, but also know acknowledging that fact is bad for their Democrat Party.
January 22, 2025
All in a legacy media memory hole— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025
So many beatings these days, it’s hard to keep up— Mild Mannered Maniac (@80sGeek) January 22, 2025
🍿😁🍿
It really is. Legacy media is in shambles— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025
Legacy media is dying. We’re not even sure with Republicans continue going on these obviously biased ‘news’ programs. A post on X or other social media will easily get more eyes than a stop at CNN or MSNBC. Sounds like it’s time to move on and memory hole the legacy media.
