Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out of Women’s Prisons

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 PM on January 22, 2025
Townhall Media

Even before President Donald Trump officially ordered all federal DEI offices and programs shutdown last night, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Elie Mystal were freaking out about racism being erased in our government. The pair, looking like a ‘before and after’ Ozempic weight loss ad, were also upset that ending DEI would stop men from being placed in women’s prisons. Oh no!

It’s really something to see. (WATCH)

Democrats and other leftists want their reality-denying beliefs forced on women prisoners by forcing men who pretend to women into their populations, thus subjecting them to the very real possibility of being sexually assaulted or raped.

Posters recognize that the Democrat Party now puts illegal aliens and mentally-ill men who pretend to be women over sane, law-abiding citizens.

But, most importantly, protecting DEI keeps worthless jobs in place for Democrat Party hacks and mouthpieces.

Trump campaigned on ending this racist, science-denying, destructive DEI madness in our government and institutions. He officially started dismantling DEI last night with the stroke of a pen. Keep those tears flowing Joy and Elie, the voters have spoken.

