Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out of Women’s Prisons

Even before President Donald Trump officially ordered all federal DEI offices and programs shutdown last night, MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Elie Mystal were freaking out about racism being erased in our government. The pair, looking like a ‘before and after’ Ozempic weight loss ad, were also upset that ending DEI would stop men from being placed in women’s prisons. Oh no!

It’s really something to see. (WATCH)

NEW: Joy Reid and Elie Mystal freak out over Trump's sweeping DEI cuts in the federal government, say there will be "unconscionable pain" because of this.



I can't tell which one is Joy Reid.



"It’s particularly evil to... I always think of prisoners, people who are incarcerated… pic.twitter.com/929lvyXu14 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2025

Democrats and other leftists want their reality-denying beliefs forced on women prisoners by forcing men who pretend to women into their populations, thus subjecting them to the very real possibility of being sexually assaulted or raped.

They are men, not women. What the fck is wrong with these idiots?



You don't want male criminals in female prisons. Otherwise we can just make all prisons coed if they think that's a good idea. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 22, 2025

🤦‍♂️ Oh, the irony! Joy Reid & Elie Mystal are crying over DEI cuts, but they miss the point. Evil to house men in men’s prisons but A-OK in women’s? It sounds like their ‘logic’ needs some serious jail time. What’s next, DEI for criminal justice? 🚨 — T.t (@tosino007) January 22, 2025

What do they think is going to happen to women prisoners when they put a man in with them? They get r@ped. It's already happened more than once. — Karenga ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱👣🙏 (@KarenGa71454633) January 22, 2025

Common sense wins. Men belong in men’s prisons. Protect women, protect reality. Trump’s DEI cuts are cleaning up the woke mess. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) January 22, 2025

Posters recognize that the Democrat Party now puts illegal aliens and mentally-ill men who pretend to be women over sane, law-abiding citizens.

Why are democrats always more concerned with criminals and illegals more than their own citizens?



Their coalition has crumbled to criminals, illegal aliens, and dudes who have a fetish for wearing dresses — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) January 22, 2025

The hypocrisy is astounding. They’re not worried about prisoners; they’re scared they’ll lose their jobs due to DEI cuts because they lack real talent. It’s all about self-preservation, not justice. — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) January 22, 2025

But, most importantly, protecting DEI keeps worthless jobs in place for Democrat Party hacks and mouthpieces.

What really needs to be on understood here is that everything Trump is doing has been promised on his campaign.



He has not once deviated from his promises but obviously this concept is hard for Democrats to comprehend! — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) January 22, 2025

This is a good sign. If they’re freaking out, Trump must be doing something right! 🤣😂 — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) January 22, 2025

Trump campaigned on ending this racist, science-denying, destructive DEI madness in our government and institutions. He officially started dismantling DEI last night with the stroke of a pen. Keep those tears flowing Joy and Elie, the voters have spoken.