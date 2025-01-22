John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden...
Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed...
NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug...
Reporters in Full Panic Mode: Sparks Fly at Trump's First Press Conference!
Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater'...
Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval...
Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No...
Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's...
Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops...
Zero Stars, Would Not Recommend: President Trump Writes SCATHING Review for Woke 'Bishop'
VIP
Al Gore Tries to Sound the Alarm About Global Warming (Again) and He's...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:55 PM on January 22, 2025
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

Americans voted for the mass deportation of illegal aliens by ushering President Donald Trump back into the White House in the 2024 election. Now Trump’s in office the mass deportations are underway. What’s troubling to Democrats and ‘journalists’ is that sending illegal aliens back to their home countries is more popular than it has been in decades.

Advertisement

Here’s CNN grappling with that truth. (WATCH)

This is horrible news for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, because they value illegal aliens more than American voters. They may claim that they don’t, but it’s true in practice.

Will they heed the info on that CNN screen? Nah. Also consider the real numbers are probably much higher. That’s what commenters are saying.

Recommended

John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Brett T.
Advertisement

The ‘compassionate’ pro-illegal alien message and policies of the Democrat Party result in more preventable crimes, murders, and rapes perpetrated against American citizens. 

Even Democrat voters are starting to see the truth.

The Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces won’t be swayed though. Expect them to continue to frame illegal aliens as victims even as their narrative grip continues to slip.

Advertisement

Yes, Democrats and their media lackeys are incapable of self-reflection. To them the message isn’t the problem, it’s that they didn’t press it hard enough.  Hopefully, they will double-down and go hard on the message that illegal aliens are more important than Americans. The mid-term elections will be a bloodbath for them if they do.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY CNN DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains
Brett T.
Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater' Stelter's Shenanigans
justmindy
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden and the Dems
Doug P.
Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval Office for the FIRST TIME
Grateful Calvin
Reporters in Full Panic Mode: Sparks Fly at Trump's First Press Conference!
Twitchy Video
NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug Cartels!’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains Brett T.
Advertisement