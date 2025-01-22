Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do

Americans voted for the mass deportation of illegal aliens by ushering President Donald Trump back into the White House in the 2024 election. Now Trump’s in office the mass deportations are underway. What’s troubling to Democrats and ‘journalists’ is that sending illegal aliens back to their home countries is more popular than it has been in decades.

Here’s CNN grappling with that truth. (WATCH)

CNN dismayed to report that the American people support deportations of illegals, in decisive numbers.



Despite their attempts to gaslight and propagandize otherwise.



Thanks to 𝕏, the power of legacy media over narratives is dying a rapid death.pic.twitter.com/ApLH3pgX8M — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

This is horrible news for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, because they value illegal aliens more than American voters. They may claim that they don’t, but it’s true in practice.

Will they heed the info on that CNN screen? Nah. Also consider the real numbers are probably much higher. That’s what commenters are saying.

They’re THIS close to getting it…🤏

And I’d bet those numbers are higher, too. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) January 22, 2025

And those numbers are from the Democrat media. Imagine how high the percentages really are if the poles weren't manipulated. — Alien Nation (@ScientificAlien) January 22, 2025

You have to figure, most of those polls lean heavily democrat. It’s much higher than they suggest. — Ima Deplorable (@Virgie4UMillie) January 22, 2025

All over 50%, and that’s from lefty MSM polls.



Imagine what the real numbers are. 🤔 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 22, 2025

Even the polling is too big to rig! — HunnyB (@HunnyBplus3) January 22, 2025

The ‘compassionate’ pro-illegal alien message and policies of the Democrat Party result in more preventable crimes, murders, and rapes perpetrated against American citizens.

Even Democrat voters are starting to see the truth.

Venezuelan gangs taking over apartments. Illegals filling up hotels. Hatians eating dogs and cats. Lakin Riley and so many others. Fentanyl deaths.



Americans have had enough. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 22, 2025

This is because people have now had to live with the consequences of a totally open border, with countries sending their mentally insane and/or criminals to us, and have decided it sucks. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) January 22, 2025

The boiling point was reached. This is overwhelming support for the deportation agenda.



Their caterwauling about it will fall on deaf ears. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

The Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces won’t be swayed though. Expect them to continue to frame illegal aliens as victims even as their narrative grip continues to slip.

Tyranny always uses force and censorship. Our govt was designed to prevent it.

Musk's purchase of Twitter dealt agents of tyranny a mortal wound from which they will not recover: they lost control of the narrative.

Tyranny can't co-exist w competing narratives. — True Explorer (@true_explorer) January 22, 2025

I'm quite sure that they've already got news crews across the country, ready to film ICE detaining illegals.

Get ready for the sob stories to dominate the news cycles 24/7.

Propaganda is how they make money. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) January 22, 2025

They are CRUSHED by this. They hate America and hate that they have lost control of the narrative. — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) January 22, 2025

To them, the problem is always that they didn’t lie hard enough. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 22, 2025

Yes, Democrats and their media lackeys are incapable of self-reflection. To them the message isn’t the problem, it’s that they didn’t press it hard enough. Hopefully, they will double-down and go hard on the message that illegal aliens are more important than Americans. The mid-term elections will be a bloodbath for them if they do.