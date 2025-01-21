Sabre the Moment: President Trump Delights Crowd with Y.M.C.A Sword Dance to End Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day was coming to a close and then we saw something we thought we would never see - President Donald Trump dancing to Y.M.C.A. with a sword in his hand! The surreal and hilarious moment happened at the Commander-In-Chief Ball right before Trump and Vice President JD Vance cut an enormous cake.

Yes, this really happened! (WATCH)

🚨NEW: The best thing you'll watch tonight. Trump and JD Vance do the YMCA...but with swords. pic.twitter.com/zYPfsRiYWw — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025

Most posters were wondering how our 78-year-old President can have this much energy, especially after the long day he’s had.

How's that dude still going. I sat on the couch all day and I'm shot — Hoss Bonaventure (@freedumb_fight) January 21, 2025

Saying the same thing lol, he’s been up and going since early this morning and he’s still going to events right now haha what a gas tank — TheKeefThief 🇺🇸 (@TheRealDMC821) January 21, 2025

Diet Coke — Fervesol (@fervesol) January 21, 2025

12 diet cokes and a Big Mac — W B (@FuckKamala2024) January 21, 2025

He had like 5 events today. Trump aint playing, He working working — Gee WaLL$ (@garyparedes5) January 21, 2025

A President and a presidency fueled by Diet Coke, that’s got to be it!

Almost everyone was laughing, but one person who remained completely serious caught everyone’s eye.

Same. There’s no way i could’ve kept a straight face what so ever. — Jessica Pyrdum (@nashvillejessi) January 21, 2025

Same - no idea how she didn’t break.

Discipline! 🇺🇸 — Ev 🦋 (@EvRiYr23) January 21, 2025

I was just thinking! How the heck did she keep a straight face 😂 — Sherice (@Sherice0799) January 21, 2025

Wow, that’s some intense discipline!

Trump found the sword, but many couldn’t find the words.

This literally made my entire life 🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 21, 2025

I was searching for the words. These are the words. — Janine (@Janine77986277) January 21, 2025

I honestly thought he was gonna ask for some melons to be tossed so he could slice them out of the air. — Eli Cash (@EliCashNYC) January 21, 2025

Leave it to Trump to not only take the cake, but cut it too!

Just awesome. They're having the time of their lives and our Military is stoked. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ilrb7b7fPW — Alexandria 🕊 ᦔꫀᠻꫀꪀᦔꫀ᥅ ꪮᠻ ꪑꪖꪀᛕ꠸ꪀd (@reverentaionios) January 21, 2025

Both JD and Melania laffing their asses off — GUZZ (@OGJoeyLK) January 21, 2025

So back status: confirmed — Allan (@AllanRicharz) January 21, 2025

What an unexpectedly funny way to end a truly historic day!