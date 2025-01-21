Scott Jennings to CNN Panel: ‘I’m Just Struck by the Fact We Have...
Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Jou...
Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got...
The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad...
VIP
NYT: ‘Trump Paints a Grim Picture of America’ at Inauguration Speech
Lefty Organization Has Already Launched a Campaign for an Impeachment Inquiry
David Hogg Assures Us a Democrat Will Be Inaugurated Four Years From Now
Biden Commutes the Sentence of Indigenous Activist Who Killed Two FBI Agents
Trump Asks Peter Doocy to Confirm He's ALREADY Taken More Press Questions Than...
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: Donald Trump's Speech Was 'Dark'
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as...
'Never Been Anything Like It!' Trump Signs EOs at Capital One Center and...
President Trump Starts Inauguration Parade by Honoring Bulter, PA Firefighter Corey Comper...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

Sabre the Moment: President Trump Delights Crowd with Y.M.C.A Sword Dance to End Inauguration Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:29 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Inauguration Day was coming to a close and then we saw something we thought we would never see - President Donald Trump dancing to Y.M.C.A. with a sword in his hand! The surreal and hilarious moment happened at the Commander-In-Chief Ball right before Trump and Vice President JD Vance cut an enormous cake.

Advertisement

Yes, this really happened! (WATCH)

Most posters were wondering how our 78-year-old President can have this much energy, especially after the long day he’s had.

A President and a presidency fueled by Diet Coke, that’s got to be it!

Almost everyone was laughing, but one person who remained completely serious caught everyone’s eye.

Recommended

Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Journalist’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Wow, that’s some intense discipline!

Trump found the sword, but many couldn’t find the words.

Leave it to Trump to not only take the cake, but cut it too!

What an unexpectedly funny way to end a truly historic day! 

Tags: DANCE DONALD TRUMP FUNNY INAUGURATION INAUGURATION DAY PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Journalist’
Warren Squire
'Bollywood Thirst Traps:' Iowahawk Roasts a Racist for Attacking J.D. Vance’s Family as Only He Can
Aaron Walker
Scott Jennings to CNN Panel: ‘I’m Just Struck by the Fact We Have a President Again’
Warren Squire
Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got the Goods! (Sorta)
Warren Squire
COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB
Sam J.
The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad Week Even Worse
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Journalist’ Warren Squire
Advertisement