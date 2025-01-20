Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate

Democrats think you’re stupid. No, they really do. Here’s a great example. Bakari Sellers actually expects you to believe he didn’t know President Joe Biden had cognitive issues until he saw the debate with President Trump last June. Unless you’ve been stranded on a desert island or just woke up from a coma, you’re lying. Biden’s obvious issues have been observable since at least 2019.

Thankfully, Scott Jennings heard this nonsense and had the perfect retort. (WATCH)

NEW: CNN's Scott Jennings explodes on his own colleagues for spreading the “Biden is mentally sharp” lie for 4 years.



🔥🔥



“Your party just engaged in the biggest coverup in modern American political history on Joe Biden.”



“It's all coming out. We all now know that every… pic.twitter.com/YGiQMt11Fa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

Yep, no one is buying what Sellers is selling. Posters see right through it.

🔥



No one is buying the lies that these guys didn’t know — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 20, 2025

Of course they knew. We knew they knew, they knew we knew they knew. — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) January 20, 2025

Jennings could not believe what he was hearing. We laughed out loud at this.

Sellers: "I haven't been around the president I wish I would have known he was in the condition he was"



Jennings: "Do you not have a television?"



😂 pic.twitter.com/lTV9bse9A4 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 20, 2025

Bakari didn’t know anything?? 😂



He was not watching TV all those years? The bullsh*t is thick there Bakari. But of course you know everything about J6. — Elias David (@Adham46609) January 20, 2025

I thought it was literally his job to know. — Cheryl Benskin (@BenskinCheryl) January 20, 2025

Sellers seems to have studied everything about January 6th, but over four years never saw the President he voted for. Sure, Jan.

Jennings is right. The Biden cover-up is a huge scandal. It’s a massive deception played upon the American people by the legacy media and the Democrat Party. Unlike Sellers, these commenters apparently own TVs.

“Biden is sharp” was the media’s worst performance, and that’s saying a lot. If this wasn’t a cover-up, it was complete incompetence.



Either way, they failed the public miserably. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 20, 2025

It really was a coverup. Democrats lost all credibility. No moral authority. They pulled so far away from center and the truth that they alienated moderates and independents. The party committed self-immolation. They’re done. — equilibrium (@Equilibrium_420) January 20, 2025

The Democrats and their allies spent 4 years telling us that Biden was very sharp and knew his stuff! All while Biden was effectively absent and a shadow government being run behind him! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) January 20, 2025

The lies protecting Biden are the death blow to the Dem Party and Big Media.

Hallelujah! — Mach Velli (@VelliMach) January 20, 2025

It’s a scandal that’s only going to get worse as more information trickles out. Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces just need to stop lying. We know you knew about Biden. We know you covered it up. And we know you’re lying about it now.