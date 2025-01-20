The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
Scott Jennings Snaps Back at Bakari Sellers’ Claim He Didn’t Know Biden Was Unwell Until the Debate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:19 AM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats think you’re stupid. No, they really do. Here’s a great example. Bakari Sellers actually expects you to believe he didn’t know President Joe Biden had cognitive issues until he saw the debate with President Trump last June. Unless you’ve been stranded on a desert island or just woke up from a coma, you’re lying. Biden’s obvious issues have been observable since at least 2019.

Thankfully, Scott Jennings heard this nonsense and had the perfect retort. (WATCH)

Yep, no one is buying what Sellers is selling. Posters see right through it.

Jennings could not believe what he was hearing. We laughed out loud at this.

Sellers seems to have studied everything about January 6th, but over four years never saw the President he voted for. Sure, Jan.

Jennings is right. The Biden cover-up is a huge scandal. It’s a massive deception played upon the American people by the legacy media and the Democrat Party. Unlike Sellers, these commenters apparently own TVs.

It’s a scandal that’s only going to get worse as more information trickles out. Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces just need to stop lying. We know you knew about Biden. We know you covered it up. And we know you’re lying about it now.

