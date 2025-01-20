Hakeem Jeffries Suddenly Wants to Work With Trump Because ‘America’s Too Expensive’
Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:09 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

President Donald Trump’s border czar is incentivizing illegal aliens to self-deport now, instead of being rounded up later. Tom Homan says mass deported illegal aliens will face a 20 year ban from re-entering the country legally.

Homan explains the plan here. (WATCH)

It is a good incentive.

Some commenters say this is a compassionate way to deal with the illegal immigration issue.

Yes, this should work as a good way to separate those who entered illegally for economic reasons from those who entered illegally because they have a criminal record back home.

One poster says this plan needs to be coupled with another plan to speed up the legal immigration process.

Homan has stated the Trump administration’s initial goal is to mass deport illegal aliens with violent criminal records. But, the overarching goal is to eventually mass deport all illegal aliens. Getting them to self-deport without a fight will save the effort time, money and manpower.

