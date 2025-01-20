Moving Motivation: Border Czar Tom Homan Outlines Plan that Incentivizes Illegal Aliens to Self-Deport

President Donald Trump’s border czar is incentivizing illegal aliens to self-deport now, instead of being rounded up later. Tom Homan says mass deported illegal aliens will face a 20 year ban from re-entering the country legally.

Homan explains the plan here. (WATCH)

"If you don't leave on your own... You got a 20-year mark.”



Donald Trump's future "border czar" Tom Homan tells @DonaldJTrumpJr he will implement a 20-YEAR BAN on all visas for any illegal immigrant who gets mass deported.



No tourist visa. No work visa. Nothing.



The Trump… pic.twitter.com/OK8W3yvoDa — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 20, 2025

It is a good incentive.

Some commenters say this is a compassionate way to deal with the illegal immigration issue.

Yes, this should work as a good way to separate those who entered illegally for economic reasons from those who entered illegally because they have a criminal record back home.

One poster says this plan needs to be coupled with another plan to speed up the legal immigration process.

Homan has stated the Trump administration’s initial goal is to mass deport illegal aliens with violent criminal records. But, the overarching goal is to eventually mass deport all illegal aliens. Getting them to self-deport without a fight will save the effort time, money and manpower.