Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for Four Years

Time Magazine has released an animated version of its latest cover featuring ‘disruptor’ President Donald Trump. Of course, the cover is more ‘animated’ than ‘journalists’ have been over the last four years. Guess Trump’s disrupting their naps. Anyway, the cover tries to paint Trump as a bad when all it unintentionally accomplishes is making him look badass.

Have a look. (WATCH)

A more honest, self-aware cover would have prefaced that with, "Despite Our Best Efforts" — Robert Belgrad (@MetalVistas) January 19, 2025

They sure did do their best. Sorry, Democrats.

Time and the rest of the dying dinosaurs of the legacy media think they can disrupt Trump’s new presidency like they did before. Instead, they’re in for a long four years of increasing irrelevance and mass ‘journalism’ layoffs. Posters are thinking of them in these sad, disruptive times.

Disruption to the journalists who have been sleeping the last four years. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) January 19, 2025

Thoughts are with you, CNN & MSNBC at this difficult time x — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) January 19, 2025

You guys always try to make him look bad and end up making him look bad ass, literally he should hire you for his PR department — LAWD DEM RANGS (@InwardTower) January 19, 2025

Disruption to you.

More freedom and prosperity for many Americans. — 2VNews (@2VNews) January 19, 2025

Your editorial bullpen right now pic.twitter.com/zeWWyV6SUG — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 19, 2025

We’re going to have disruption alright, but it’ll be the good kind. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Dems better prepare, their freedom-hating world is about to be turned upside down.

That said, we do appreciate Time chronicling Trump’s incredible political comeback so artistically. Check out all these covers - they really tell an incredible story!

Greatest comeback story ever pic.twitter.com/tiRXOT6Zcc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 19, 2025

September vs November pic.twitter.com/G26hGQ66DG — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB38) January 19, 2025

RETURN TO GLORY! Trump is Time’s Person of the Year. pic.twitter.com/WBZEon0KCy — @amuse (@amuse) December 12, 2024

This is the greatest political comeback in World History — Clem Ziroli III (@ClemZiroli) January 19, 2025

We really don’t think these legacy media types truly grasp that Trump’s new term is not going to be like the first. Also, their cover-up of President Joe Biden’s disastrous, mentally-incapacitated tenure shredded their last iota of credibility. Still, Time please keep the badass Trump covers coming for as long as your lights stay on.