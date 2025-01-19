Time Magazine Reveals Trump Cover That’s More Animated than ‘Journalists’ Have Been for Four Years

The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Time Magazine has released an animated version of its latest cover featuring ‘disruptor’ President Donald Trump. Of course, the cover is more ‘animated’ than ‘journalists’ have been over the last four years. Guess Trump’s disrupting their naps. Anyway, the cover tries to paint Trump as a bad when all it unintentionally accomplishes is making him look badass.

Have a look. (WATCH)

They sure did do their best. Sorry, Democrats.

Time and the rest of the dying dinosaurs of the legacy media think they can disrupt Trump’s new presidency like they did before. Instead, they’re in for a long four years of increasing irrelevance and mass ‘journalism’ layoffs. Posters are thinking of them in these sad, disruptive times.

We’re going to have disruption alright, but it’ll be the good kind. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Dems better prepare, their freedom-hating world is about to be turned upside down.

The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth's Confirmation
Warren Squire
Warren Squire
That said, we do appreciate Time chronicling Trump’s incredible political comeback so artistically. Check out all these covers - they really tell an incredible story!

We really don’t think these legacy media types truly grasp that Trump’s new term is not going to be like the first. Also, their cover-up of President Joe Biden’s disastrous, mentally-incapacitated tenure shredded their last iota of credibility. Still, Time please keep the badass Trump covers coming for as long as your lights stay on. 

