Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of Air Force

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier was a U.S. Space Force commander, but that changed when he questioned the military’s DEI policies on a conservative podcast. He eventually lost his job and his pension. He shared his story and a stage with President-Elect Donald Trump in a viral video. At the time, Trump offered him a future job. Now, Trump is delivering on that promise by offering him the position of the next U.S. undersecretary of the Air Force.

Here’s that older video followed Trump’s announcement. (WATCH)

Trump knows what it’s like to have the government go after you, so this is a fitting honor for Lohmeier. If confirmed, he will be tasked with ending the military’s woke DEI policies.

Posters are grateful Trump delivered on his promise.

It’s sweet justice that the man who was relieved because of DEI could soon be dismantling it.

Commenters say the sooner the better.

After being pushed out of the military, Lohmeier became a public speaker and consultant focusing on the dangers of Marxist ideology, CRT and DEI. Lohmeier says he in grateful for Trump’s trust and appreciates a chance to serve his country and fellow service members again. Lohmeier’s new position must still be confirmed by the Senate.

Tags: AIR FORCE CONFIRMATION CONFIRMATION HEARING DONALD TRUMP JOBS MILITARY

