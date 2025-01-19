Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to...
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few...
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
VIP
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's...
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...

Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes Against Americans

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

A Florida sheriff is stressing the importance of preventative deportation of illegal aliens. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd presented a list of illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes (including murder) against Americans because President Joe Biden and his administration refused to deport them.

Advertisement

Here’s the list. (READ)

- Illegal who k*lled a 21 year-old American fleeing the scene of a crash.

- Illegal who was arrested 4 times that ICE never deported. He then ran over someone on a scooter and k*lled them.

- Illegal who caused a car crash; two people died.

- Illegal who was deported twice, came back, drove drunk and committed manslaughter.

- Illegal committed a hit and run, k*lling a 5 year old girl.

- Illegal who murdered a 74 year-old woman.

- Illegal who committed home invasion and attempted m*rder.

- Illegal who committed m*rder.

- Venezuelan professional crime ring that was arrested in NY, not held accountable then came to Florida. They targeted Asian-owned businesses for burglary.

One poster was confused about the sheriff’s point. The goal is about deporting criminal illegal aliens before they have a chance to commit crimes against Americans.

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s the exchange.

Tuesday is when President Donald Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, have stated mass deportations will begin.

Preventative deportations are not the full solution, we need to keep these criminals from ever entering the country in the first place. Commenters explain.

Advertisement

This unending wave of illegal aliens pouring over the border feels intentional. Trump supporters are hoping our new President and his team can finally seal the border and send illegal aliens back home before they can even think about harming Americans.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY DEPORTATION FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few Familiar Faces?
Warren Squire
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution
Amy Curtis
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Warren Squire
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of Air Force
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball Warren Squire
Advertisement