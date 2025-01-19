Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes Against Americans

A Florida sheriff is stressing the importance of preventative deportation of illegal aliens. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd presented a list of illegal aliens who have committed violent crimes (including murder) against Americans because President Joe Biden and his administration refused to deport them.

Advertisement

Here’s the list. (READ)

- Illegal who k*lled a 21 year-old American fleeing the scene of a crash. - Illegal who was arrested 4 times that ICE never deported. He then ran over someone on a scooter and k*lled them. - Illegal who caused a car crash; two people died. - Illegal who was deported twice, came back, drove drunk and committed manslaughter. - Illegal committed a hit and run, k*lling a 5 year old girl. - Illegal who murdered a 74 year-old woman. - Illegal who committed home invasion and attempted m*rder. - Illegal who committed m*rder. - Venezuelan professional crime ring that was arrested in NY, not held accountable then came to Florida. They targeted Asian-owned businesses for burglary.

🔥Polk County, FL Sheriff Grady Judd runs down list of illegals who committed violent crimes in FL because they weren’t deported by the Biden admin:



“Florida needs to set the example for other states to support the President, to get rid of these criminals who are victimizing our… pic.twitter.com/xcXSvh6PvM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

One poster was confused about the sheriff’s point. The goal is about deporting criminal illegal aliens before they have a chance to commit crimes against Americans.

Here’s the exchange.

The proper punishment for an illegal murdering a citizen is not deportation. What happened to capital punishment? — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 18, 2025

Judd is making the case here that these violent criminals should’ve been deported prior to committing these violent crimes — which would have saved lives. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

True that makes a lot of sense. Can’t wait until Tuesday — Faxan (@FaxanFM) January 18, 2025

Tuesday is when President Donald Trump and his border czar, Tom Homan, have stated mass deportations will begin.

Preventative deportations are not the full solution, we need to keep these criminals from ever entering the country in the first place. Commenters explain.

Every one of these tragedies could’ve been prevented with proper enforcement.



Failure to secure the border is recklessness — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 18, 2025

Failure to secure the border costs lives



Mass deportation is compassionate policy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

One county in one state.



And he made sure to note this was a very incomplete list. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Advertisement

If it’s that bad in Florida imagine how horrendous it is in blue states and cities. — Grumpy Tesla (@Grumpy_Tesla) January 18, 2025

The Biden Administration needs to be held accountable for this. This wasn’t incompetence. It was malice. — Cooking With Sal Minella (@SalMinellaUtube) January 18, 2025

This unending wave of illegal aliens pouring over the border feels intentional. Trump supporters are hoping our new President and his team can finally seal the border and send illegal aliens back home before they can even think about harming Americans.