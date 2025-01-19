COVID-Era Biden Admin Group Photo Reminds Us Our Dark Democrat Dystopia Ends Monday

Many of us are looking back on the last four years of the Biden administration with dread. It was truly terrible on every level. But, with COVID it went beyond that.

Check out this pic from the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term.

I find this photo disturbing. pic.twitter.com/xv8zkGnJAM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2025

It's like a picture from a dystopian novel. — Mike Roche (@mikeroche) January 19, 2025

It really does. It’s sci-fi horror, for sure. We’re getting a dark Invasion of the Body-Snatchers vibe.

Commenters remember this sinister time of forced-compliance, isolation and lies.

They wanted you to feel disturbed. They wanted us to be in perpetual fear. They didn’t want us to communicate with each other and feel isolated. It worked on many and harmed mental health — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) January 19, 2025

And the funny part is this whole pic is BS. The masks were BS, the social distancing was BS, and the administration was BS! 💯 — Rich G (@richgoingstrong) January 19, 2025

The amount of disinformation & virtue signalling contained in a single picture 🖼️ is amazing — ⭕ Chris the 🐧 Ambassador (@NightGuardian34) January 19, 2025

Maybe it is because everyone in that photo is a liar and even their posturing is a lie. — Felicia Lee (@FeliciaLee1584) January 19, 2025

Talk about a leadership vacuum this room is it — You Dont Hate Democrats Enough (@IStandByTrump) January 19, 2025

It was all performative nonsense - the useless masks, the pointless social distancing and hateful ostracizing.

There were some true believers in the group, but we suspect most of these Democrats ripped those masks off after the photo.

And you know, before and after this shot they were all cozied up and maskless. That whole era was so dumb and douchey — Iowan4Life🇺🇸 (@Iowan4Life) January 19, 2025

As soon as they took the picture they all took their masks off, it was all theater. — Jerry Harte (@JerryHarte) January 19, 2025

America, we can never do something this utterly insane ever again.

These were absolutely the dumbest times in the history of the 🌎 Embarrassing 🤐 — Carla (@LakeFestUSA) January 19, 2025

Now, that’s a group picture we can get behind. It’s amazing what a difference four years can make. We’ve traded Biden’s dystopian America for one with hope, freedom and a brighter future. Monday can’t get here fast enough!