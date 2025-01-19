President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to...
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few...
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of...
NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
VIP
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's...
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse

COVID-Era Biden Admin Group Photo Reminds Us Our Dark Democrat Dystopia Ends Monday

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Many of us are looking back on the last four years of the Biden administration with dread. It was truly terrible on every level. But, with COVID it went beyond that.

Advertisement

Check out this pic from the beginning of President Joe Biden’s term.

It really does. It’s sci-fi horror, for sure. We’re getting a dark Invasion of the Body-Snatchers vibe.

Commenters remember this sinister time of forced-compliance, isolation and lies.

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It was all performative nonsense - the useless masks, the pointless social distancing and hateful ostracizing.

There were some true believers in the group, but we suspect most of these Democrats ripped those masks off after the photo.

America, we can never do something this utterly insane ever again.

Now, that’s a group picture we can get behind. It’s amazing what a difference four years can make. We’ve traded Biden’s dystopian America for one with hope, freedom and a brighter future. Monday can’t get here fast enough!

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOE BIDEN MASKS PRESIDENT BIDEN COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball
Warren Squire
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes Against Americans
Warren Squire
We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution
Amy Curtis
Trump Nominates Fighter Pilot Relieved for Questioning DEI to be U.S. Undersecretary of Air Force
Warren Squire
President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders
Warren Squire
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few Familiar Faces?
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to Inaugural Ball Warren Squire
Advertisement