TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump
Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way...
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got...
VIP
Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About...
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a...
Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than...
Scott Jennings Points Out Americans are Ready to UNITE Behind Trump and CNN...
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS...
Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification...
Bring Them Home: Israeli News Reporting First Transfer of Female Hostages to Red...
President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders
COVID-Era Biden Admin Group Photo Reminds Us Our Dark Democrat Dystopia Ends Monday
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...

Tick Tock: President Joe Biden Has Mere Hours to Announce His Promised Cure for Cancer

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Note: The following story contains satire.

The hours are ticking down and many on X are waiting to see if President Joe Biden is going to deliver on his promise to cure cancer. Biden made the promise on the campaign trail back in 2019.

Advertisement

Does this look like a man who would lie to the American people about something so important?

No, everyone knows the word of a Biden can never be broken. Right, Hunter?

In fact, Biden says he did cure cancer back in 2023. Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Maybe, we’re in some sort of time paradox. Does this next post explain why Michael J. Fox really got a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden recently?

Recommended

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Doctor Jill can do anything!

Still, we need clarification on whether the cure has actually been found. 

From teleprompter to telemedicine, Biden’s waiting for that cancer cure call to come in any minute. We’re sure of it!

Maybe the call will come a few days from now when Biden is settling in to his new life.

Advertisement

‘Yes we cans!’

In all seriousness, here’s the real truth.

The ‘cancer’ in the White House and Washington, D.C. is about to be surgically removed and President Donald Trump and JD Vance are bringing the scalpels. Let’s get to cutting! Sorry, Dr. Jill, no need to scrub in. We got this!

Tags: CAMPAIGN CANCER JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way More Silliness
justmindy
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread
Sam J.
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS Dig at Joy Reid (Watch)
Sam J.
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About Trump, GenZ, and Big Tech
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Points Out Americans are Ready to UNITE Behind Trump and CNN Harpies Can't DEAL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot) Sam J.
Advertisement