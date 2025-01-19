Tick Tock: President Joe Biden Has Mere Hours to Announce His Promised Cure for Cancer

Note: The following story contains satire.

The hours are ticking down and many on X are waiting to see if President Joe Biden is going to deliver on his promise to cure cancer. Biden made the promise on the campaign trail back in 2019.

Advertisement

Does this look like a man who would lie to the American people about something so important?

He has one day to cure cancer like he promised. Think it will happen? pic.twitter.com/VbOAtJe9Lg — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

Yes .. he gave us his word as a Biden .. — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) January 19, 2025

You're not a lying dog-faced pony soldier, are you? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

No, everyone knows the word of a Biden can never be broken. Right, Hunter?

In fact, Biden says he did cure cancer back in 2023. Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Biden just announced that he’s cured cancer



Yes, he seriously did



We are an international joke pic.twitter.com/fGEIU47usH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 25, 2023

I think he already said he did! He never lies! — Mary (@Mareb1973) January 19, 2025

Maybe, we’re in some sort of time paradox. Does this next post explain why Michael J. Fox really got a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Biden recently?

His DeLorean has a slight skip at 78mph, as soon as he fixes that he and the Surgeon General are going to finish it, stop hating — Bill (@BillEng28345) January 19, 2025

Are you speaking Dr. Jill? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

Dr Jill, that still cracks me up — Bill (@BillEng28345) January 19, 2025

Dr. Jill is in charge of that, she won't let us down — JS 🇺🇲 🗽🌵 (@JoSca28) January 19, 2025

She's an esteemed surgeon, she will help! — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

Doctor Jill can do anything!

Still, we need clarification on whether the cure has actually been found.

Ask the teleprompter — RhodyRedMomma🙏✝️🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@RhodyMomma) January 19, 2025

"end quote" — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

From teleprompter to telemedicine, Biden’s waiting for that cancer cure call to come in any minute. We’re sure of it!

Maybe the call will come a few days from now when Biden is settling in to his new life.

Biden looks like he’s gonna be painting Campbell’s Soup cans over at the Shady Acres retirement home 🤓 — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) January 19, 2025

I think so. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 19, 2025

Advertisement

‘Yes we cans!’

In all seriousness, here’s the real truth.

He’s finally leaving politics after 50+ years… That’s one cancer cured right? — Raven the Conservative Warrior (@raven_txwarrior) January 19, 2025

Joe *is* the cancer. Once he leaves, he’s accomplished his task. — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) January 19, 2025

His departure will remove a lot of cancer from the White House — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) January 19, 2025

The ‘cancer’ in the White House and Washington, D.C. is about to be surgically removed and President Donald Trump and JD Vance are bringing the scalpels. Let’s get to cutting! Sorry, Dr. Jill, no need to scrub in. We got this!