Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes

‘Journalists’ who participated in the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline and knew he wasn’t really in charge, are now ‘exposing’ the truth to repair their destroyed credibility. It won’t work. The latest ‘revelation’ from New York Times ‘journos’ is that Biden was so far gone aides had him read from teleprompters at small fundraisers in donors’ homes.

Here’s more. (READ)

Aides had President Biden "use a teleprompter for even small fundraisers in private homes, alarming donors" pic.twitter.com/TrGcVsrLkw — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 18, 2025

Seeing how precarious things were with an ever-worsening Biden, many posters are wondering what their long-term goals were.

What was their plan exactly? Think they could hide it and he would somehow win a second term so they could have power for four more years? — C-Man (@seahawks270) January 18, 2025

Yes. The media was still gaslighting until the moment he was forced out. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 18, 2025

Yes.



And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for those meddling kids on Twitter. — Jonas Goldsmith 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) January 18, 2025

He likely would have stepped down sometime in the second term to give the VP the “first in American history “ tags and cement his legacy. Instead, the debate changed everything — Awesome E (@EdAwesome01) January 18, 2025

It appears the plan was to defeat Trump and then have Biden graciously resign and usher in Kamala Harris as President.

That plan blew up in the faces of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems during a televised debate between Biden and Trump. So, we got Kamala’s disastrous presidential campaign instead. Now ‘journos’ are ‘uncovering’ everything they’ve known all along.

Feel like the floodgates are about to open about how he was while in office. — Reliable Random 🔻¯\_(ツ)_/¯🔻 (@ReliableRandom) January 18, 2025

The truth is coming out as he goes out the door. Weird how that works😉. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 18, 2025

Making our MSM absolute clowns for covering it up or trying to I should say. We have the beginning and they tried to gaslight us. Never believe a word they say about anything ever again. — ✨ (@yeshua458) January 18, 2025

They were full participants. They knew what they were doing. Actual journalism never entered the picture.

Commenters saw it then and know what’s happening now.

Meanwhile, the media:



“This version of Biden is the best Biden ever!”



“He’s sharp as a tack!”



“He’s on top of his game.”



“Gosh, I wonder why no one trusts us?” — Alberto Perez (@AlperezPerez) January 18, 2025

They’re going to throw him under the bus to redeem themselves. They’re hemorrhaging demographics (young, women, black, Arab, Muslim, working class, anti-war etc) & they need to save face. They’re about to start calling Genocide Joe too. lol. — Morgayze - Original 𐚁 🇵🇸 (@Morgayze) January 18, 2025

Anyone with eyes and ears who was paying attention knew all this. — Lisa Jay (@ljf1967) January 18, 2025

The news media were the last to know, apparently. — D-503 (@BraveNewWorld79) January 18, 2025

It’s quite comical. The legacy media won’t be honest about how they covered-up for Biden, so the only position they can take is they were totally oblivious to the obvious things that were happening right in front of their faces. That’s just hysterical!