Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

‘Journalists’ who participated in the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline and knew he wasn’t really in charge, are now ‘exposing’ the truth to repair their destroyed credibility. It won’t work. The latest ‘revelation’ from New York Times ‘journos’ is that Biden was so far gone aides had him read from teleprompters at small fundraisers in donors’ homes.

Here’s more. (READ)

Seeing how precarious things were with an ever-worsening Biden, many posters are wondering what their long-term goals were.

It appears the plan was to defeat Trump and then have Biden graciously resign and usher in Kamala Harris as President.

That plan blew up in the faces of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems during a televised debate between Biden and Trump. So, we got Kamala’s disastrous presidential campaign instead. Now ‘journos’ are ‘uncovering’ everything they’ve known all along.

They were full participants. They knew what they were doing. Actual journalism never entered the picture.

Commenters saw it then and know what’s happening now.

It’s quite comical. The legacy media won’t be honest about how they covered-up for Biden, so the only position they can take is they were totally oblivious to the obvious things that were happening right in front of their faces. That’s just hysterical!

