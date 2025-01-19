Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America Soars Again

The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmatio...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took their last official flight aboard Air Force One this evening. It was a last trip, but without a last trip (down the stairs). Joe has Jill to thank for that, she kept him steady as they disembarked the presidential plane.

Here’s the end of their farewell flight. (WATCH)

You probably noticed an easier set of stairs for the Bidens. There’s a reason for that. Read on.

That would have been a fitting end for the cascading failure of Joe’s four-year term. But, Jill was there trying to not add another instance of elder abuse to her list.

There was no final tumble down the plane’s airstars. Looks like the last Biden plummet we have the honor of witnessing is his final job approval numbers.

The Kaine Scrutiny: Democrat Senator Reveals Strategy to Derail Pete Hegseth’s Confirmation
Warren Squire
The polls may be over, but there is still damage Biden can do between now and Trump’s swearing in.

We’d be shocked if there weren’t more pardons.

What’s next for Joe? Commenters have some ideas.

We’ll have two dawns tomorrow. The second starts at noon. Joe has promised he will there to see it. Hope he wears his aviator glasses, the future is going to be much brighter with him gone.

