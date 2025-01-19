Stair Force One: President Joe Biden Takes Final Flight Aboard AF1 Before America Soars Again

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took their last official flight aboard Air Force One this evening. It was a last trip, but without a last trip (down the stairs). Joe has Jill to thank for that, she kept him steady as they disembarked the presidential plane.

Here’s the end of their farewell flight. (WATCH)

Joe Biden has exited Air Force One for the final time as President.



He used the short stairs.pic.twitter.com/x8tVifYsrG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

You probably noticed an easier set of stairs for the Bidens. There’s a reason for that. Read on.

Short stairs for a short presidency.



Fitting. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 20, 2025

Part of Biden’s inner circle “managed decline” strategy. pic.twitter.com/6IANg4psjm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

I was so hoping for one final trip and fall for Joe. Pity. — bigredkitty7 (@bigredkitty7) January 20, 2025

That would have been a fitting end for the cascading failure of Joe’s four-year term. But, Jill was there trying to not add another instance of elder abuse to her list.

I was hoping he'd tumble down TBH but he had Jill holding him up. — Elongated Muskrat🦫🐭🇺🇸 (@GhostOfFlappyD) January 20, 2025

Jill wouldn’t save him. If she cared about him she would have convinced him to retire a long time ago — Margaret Moore (@judithmmoore2) January 20, 2025

She's a narcissist and she's irrelevant without him so she'll hang on as long as she can. — Elongated Muskrat🦫🐭🇺🇸 (@GhostOfFlappyD) January 20, 2025

Joe was holding on for dear life — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

There was no final tumble down the plane’s airstars. Looks like the last Biden plummet we have the honor of witnessing is his final job approval numbers.

The polls may be over, but there is still damage Biden can do between now and Trump’s swearing in.

Doesn’t he still have some pardons to get to? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

Yes, I'm sure those are coming. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 20, 2025

We’d be shocked if there weren’t more pardons.

What’s next for Joe? Commenters have some ideas.

So where is he going for retirement?

The beach house in Delaware?

Or a memory care facility? — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) January 20, 2025

Jill Biden is not looking forward to her new role as Manager at Rehoboth Beach Assisted Living — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2025

Time to fumigate the plane. Throw away diaper bin — Rob 🇺🇸 (@ottobingo1986) January 20, 2025

The nightmare is almost over — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 20, 2025

Can’t wait for this man to be gone! Real change begins 12:00pm EST — NFLComedySkits (@NFLComedySkits) January 20, 2025

We’ll have two dawns tomorrow. The second starts at noon. Joe has promised he will there to see it. Hope he wears his aviator glasses, the future is going to be much brighter with him gone.