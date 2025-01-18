Up in Woke! Burning Taxpayer Money Tops State Department’s DEI ‘Accomplishments’ List

Robby Starbuck just got his hands on a copy of the State Department’s DEI Accomplishments list. Wait, is burning taxpayer money an accomplishment? Because, that’s all we see.

• They commemorated "Black Conciousness Month through LGBTQ+ culture" • They created "best practices" to promote "preferred" pronoun usage • They Launched an "all ages" DEI Library in Cambodia • Made DEI part of ALL civil service performance evaluations "so that advancing DEIA became the responsibility of all civil and foreign service employees" • Lots of training on "allyship"• You paid for the career development of women in Gambia • Inclusive language training in Panama, especially with regards to LGBTQ+ Panamanians

• DEI workshops in Belgrade • A DEI Hall of Fame in New Delhi

• Changed the name of the foreign services "oral assessment" to the "officer assessment" because the term oral assessment may have excluded non-verbal people • Created a DEI Award • State admits to focusing recruitment efforts for paid internships on "minority-serving institutions" and "women’s colleges" (This would seem to violate civil rights laws and discriminate toward White men) • Created new racial equity frameworks for how the State Department works overseas • Created and distributed trainings on how to interact with non-binary identifying people and on "colorism" • Gave US citizens the option to put X on their passport instead of male or female • They launched DEI Mentorship programs

• Created new guidances for transgender people so that they can use whatever bathroom or facilities they want and so other employees would be forced to call them by their made up gender

Again, that’s not the whole list. Did you hate the list as much as we did? Here’s one poster’s opinion, but we think he speaks for all of us.

I dislike every word of this post. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) January 18, 2025

Except when I said to burn the trainings and fire everyone. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 18, 2025

I’ll bring the lighter. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) January 18, 2025

President Donald Trump needs to burn all this nonsense down.

Our tax dollars should not be going to fund this destructive, racist garbage.

So you’re telling me the DEI office basically wasted a boatload of our money. — Christian Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Blessed_Patriot) January 18, 2025

Uh yes and this list is only some of the lunacy. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 18, 2025

It’s truly so infuriating. Clearly the government is way too big if it’s spending time on these kinds of things. Time for DOGE to make massive headcount cuts. — Christian Patriot 🇺🇸 (@Blessed_Patriot) January 18, 2025

Looks more like about Two Boatloads, to me... — David L. Wenbert, a/k/a "PressToDigitate" (@DAVID19Vincent) January 18, 2025

Two boatloads? This is an entire armada’s worth and it’s only a partial list.

Absolutely insane. What if they channeled all these efforts into ACTUALLY helping the American People??? — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) January 18, 2025

I mean even just to hurricane and fire victims! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 18, 2025

It’s so disheartening to see money blown on DEI nonsense when it actually could be put to use for things that are beneficial and real. Hopefully, President Trump can end it all - that would be a real accomplishment we can be proud of!