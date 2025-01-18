Up in Woke! Burning Taxpayer Money Tops State Department’s DEI ‘Accomplishments’ List
NYT ‘Journalists’ Write Tell-All ‘Exposing’ the Biden White House Cover-Up They Fully Participated In

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:57 AM on January 18, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Is there anything more despicable than ‘journalists’ these days? ‘Journalists’ at The New York Times have come out with a new tell-all story about President Joe Biden. Basically, everything we’ve known was true through simple observation is now being ‘exposed’ by the very ‘journalists’ who covered it up. It’s total insanity. They think we’re that stupid.

Here’s more. (READ)

After actively engaging in a coverup of Biden’s cognitive state — the brave, intrepid journalists at NYT are out with a tell-all piece on the coverup — blaming Biden’s inner circle, and taking zero responsibility themselves.

Everything they lied about for years, they now admit is true — Biden’s “walkers” to hide his shuffle, the short stairs to AF1, his frequent falls, cognitive lapses, telepromper woes, needing naps for debate prep — everything.

Legacy media is attempting to rewrite history and play the hapless victim of a White House inner circle that managed to dupe them for four years, in a vain attempt to salvage their tattered reputations and cratered credibility.

This is the latest installment of that strategy.

‘Journalists’ have obliterated what little credibility they had by protecting their fellow Democrats. President Biden being the one who needed the most protection. Now, they’re trying to play dumb in a futile attempt to salvage their credibility and save their deservedly dying ‘profession.’

Here’s a CBS News ‘reporter’ back in December trying to do that very thing, (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ always knew about Biden’s cognitive decline, but beating President Donald Trump took precedence over actual journalism and being truthful with the American people.

Check this out. The White House brought in ‘walkers’ to hide Biden’s walking issues. ‘Journalists’ knew. (WATCH)

Apparently, the people who were really in control of the White House are revealed below. Funny, I don’t remember any Americans voting for them.

The legacy media is made up of Democrats. They went to school with staff in the Biden White House, they’re friends with these people, they go out to drinks with them and they even sleep with them. There’s no way they didn’t know Biden was not fully in charge.

Yes, these ‘journalists’ will play the victim and lie to stay employed. But, it’s over. ‘Journalism’ is dying. They fully participated in the cover-up. The worst part is they knew unelected people were in charge and they were going to vote for it to continue until it became untenable to hide Biden’s slide. That’s not just unethical, it’s evil. 

