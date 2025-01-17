Unstoppable Force: Does Trump’s Presidential Arc Mirror the Original STAR WARS Trilogy?

Sci-fi Trump fans on X may be on to something. Does President-Elect Donald Trump’s presidential arc follow the themes of the original Star Wars trilogy?

See what you think. (READ)

Very good.

Ooh, this next one deserves some Republic credits.

This one's better pic.twitter.com/LeYItdT84S — JC Disciple AF Vet (@krew_ny) January 16, 2025

No Carbonite storage for this next artist. Good job!

You can bet lefty loon Mark Hamill is feeling a disturbance in the Force right now.

I’m sure he’d do a better job compared to @MarkHamill — Big J 🇺🇸 (@Tuberware) January 16, 2025

Hamil is closer to Darth Vader. In this context — Marco (@MarukoGO_) January 16, 2025

Ready lightsabers! Swing away. pic.twitter.com/J8CE0opL2u — Dr. Darth Foedious MD (@FriendlyFoe3) January 16, 2025

Everyone knows Hamill was just a placeholder.

I love how we high jacked the movies Mark Hamil primarily stared in and made them about Trump. Ironic and poetic. — demRoasts (@KulousDON) January 16, 2025

I’m sure he is “Reeeeee’ing” somewhere — natman2939 (@natman2939) January 16, 2025

Look, it’s Jedi Trump welding a lightsaber on Stacey Abrams’ desert skiff:

The three iconic Trump pics certainly tell a story. One poster had questions about Trump’s latest portrait.

Is his Inauguration portrait really his mugshot with a different background? — Hownow (@EmJay72159508) January 16, 2025

Pretty much — natman2939 (@natman2939) January 16, 2025

I originally thought it was identical. Now I see slight differences. But the pose is intentional. He wanted to look the same. — Hownow (@EmJay72159508) January 16, 2025

Yes. I misunderstood because I thought there was an implied “basically” in there.

It’s definitely a whole new photo but he was clearly trying to recreate and do a “hd version” of the mugshot



Which is badass on so many levels I can barely contain myself — natman2939 (@natman2939) January 16, 2025

I felt he was missing his prop... pic.twitter.com/bjO0buXIgR — D voice of an X Generation (@DarrinJaques) January 17, 2025

Most Trump voters love the original Star Wars trilogy despite Mark Hamill being a jerk now. Wait, if Trump’s new term is The Return of the Jedi we’re going to need some Ewoks. Wonder what Robert Reich and Paul Krugman are doing for the next four years?