Unstoppable Force: Does Trump’s Presidential Arc Mirror the Original STAR WARS Trilogy?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:45 AM on January 17, 2025
Anonymous

Sci-fi Trump fans on X may be on to something. Does President-Elect Donald Trump’s presidential arc follow the themes of the original Star Wars trilogy?

See what you think. (READ)

Advertisement

Very good.

Ooh, this next one deserves some Republic credits.

No Carbonite storage for this next artist. Good job!

You can bet lefty loon Mark Hamill is feeling a disturbance in the Force right now.

Everyone knows Hamill was just a placeholder.

Look, it’s Jedi Trump welding a lightsaber on Stacey Abrams’ desert skiff:

The three iconic Trump pics certainly tell a story. One poster had questions about Trump’s latest portrait.

Most Trump voters love the original Star Wars trilogy despite Mark Hamill being a jerk now. Wait, if Trump’s new term is The Return of the Jedi we’re going to need some Ewoks. Wonder what Robert Reich and Paul Krugman are doing for the next four years? 

