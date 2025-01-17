Early Exit? Some Illegal Aliens Reportedly Self-Deporting Before Trump Takes Office

Page Rage: Joe Biden Writing Book on His Legacy and Checking Out of...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President-Elect Donald Trump has not assumed office yet, but his deportation promises are already having a ripple effect through our nation’s illegal alien population, that’s according to NewsNation. Reportedly, some illegal aliens are taking initiative and self-deporting into Mexico.

The report’s here. (WATCH)

Unlike President Joe Biden’s administration, the Trump administration aims to remove counter-productive incentives that attract illegal aliens from across our southern border and around the world.

One poster has his doubts that illegal aliens are already self-deporting.

It may be a negligible trickle so far, but it is sure to increase to a torrent once mass deportations start. As a poster pointed out, every illegal who self-deports saves taxpayers the cost of doing it against their will.

Illegal aliens have been able to skirt our laws because they knew most talk about border enforcement and deportations was simply that - talk. But, if Trump begins mass deportations as promised, illegal aliens will be forced to make a choice: self-deport on their terms or be arrested and be at the mercy of a government which actually means business.

 

