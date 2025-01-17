Early Exit? Some Illegal Aliens Reportedly Self-Deporting Before Trump Takes Office

President-Elect Donald Trump has not assumed office yet, but his deportation promises are already having a ripple effect through our nation’s illegal alien population, that’s according to NewsNation. Reportedly, some illegal aliens are taking initiative and self-deporting into Mexico.

The report’s here. (WATCH)

Illegals are now self-deporting out of fear of Trump’s mass deportations.



The Trump effect.



Trump has done more good for our country than Biden has in 4 years, and he isn’t even in office yet! pic.twitter.com/NgtuRAleca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 17, 2025

Unlike President Joe Biden’s administration, the Trump administration aims to remove counter-productive incentives that attract illegal aliens from across our southern border and around the world.

20 million illegals came in during the Biden regime. Some already self-deporting, and when the money cut off for illegal aliens, more will self-deport. It is going to be a heavy lift, but America is a sovereign nation. — Nanc (@n7_nanc) January 17, 2025

When they stop getting all the free stuff they will either leave or there will be a crime wave the likes of which no one has seen before — Dismayed American (@Airborne82ndVet) January 17, 2025

One poster has his doubts that illegal aliens are already self-deporting.

I doubt this is even a little true in any kind of numbers that matter. — Finance&Sports (@TiggXXX) January 17, 2025

Something is better than nothing, and the smart ones are leaving now taking their destination into their own hands with their family. — Rikoyasha 🧟‍♂️ (@RikoHitsuya) January 17, 2025

The smart ones are leaving now… they get to chose their destination. Tom wont be giving them choices — #CTID 🇺🇸 (@D_Clark19) January 17, 2025

Every little bit helps. If they self-deport, it doesn't cost us anything to remove them. — JustHere4TheEntertainment (@tvlover66) January 17, 2025

It may be a negligible trickle so far, but it is sure to increase to a torrent once mass deportations start. As a poster pointed out, every illegal who self-deports saves taxpayers the cost of doing it against their will.

Self deporting is the best deporting! — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 17, 2025

This is definitely the Trump effect! Illegals don’t want to be thrown out by ICE and rather self deport so they have a little dignity left and can do so on their own terms ! — Angry Trumper (@AngryTrumper) January 17, 2025

Art of the deal 🫲 pic.twitter.com/66NTQAPEy8 — Anti Left Memes (@AntiLeftMemes) January 17, 2025

Illegal aliens have been able to skirt our laws because they knew most talk about border enforcement and deportations was simply that - talk. But, if Trump begins mass deportations as promised, illegal aliens will be forced to make a choice: self-deport on their terms or be arrested and be at the mercy of a government which actually means business.