Leadership Void: Scott Jennings Explains Why So Many are Rushing to Meet with Trump

President-Elect Donald Trump’s door is open at Mar-a-Lago and big names are walking in to meet with him. Scott Jennings was on CNN with Kaitlan Collins and laid out three reasons this is happening. He highlighted that the most important reason is leadership.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

🚨 SCOTT JENNINGS: People are rushing to meet with Trump because people respond to leadership. They've been desperate for some leadership, now they're gonna get some. pic.twitter.com/Nk1xDWNqWO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 17, 2025

The last four years of President Joe Biden’s presidency have left Americans and the world starved for leadership.

Commenters say Trump is just what we need to fill the void.

There has been a great void of leadership in the United States since January 2021. World leaders have taken advantage of that void, and now they recognize that it is coming back. — LetsGoBFLO (@HistorianUSA1) January 17, 2025

There was a massive VOID of leadership a vacuum that has now been filled by a president who has fire in his eyes — PeterW (@Echopeus) January 17, 2025

Exactly. True leadership draws people in, and Trump is showing everyone what that looks like. The era of empty promises is over...real action is back. — TheCalvinReport (@TheCalvinReport) January 17, 2025

Well he can actually speak too — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 17, 2025

Other posters say Jennings has it all wrong. They take a more cynical view. Let’s see what they have to say.

With all due respect Scott, they are running to Trump to suck up.

They would suck up to anyone with power.

They don’t like him or want to work with him. They hate him but they want things only he can provide. 😝 — _hummingbird_99 (@_hummingbird_99) January 17, 2025

That’s not what this is. They know Trump responds to flattery. — Matt in Iowa (@bigredmatt1011) January 17, 2025

One thing is sure, Trump is actually in charge. The more we learn about Biden’s term in office, the more it becomes clear he was ‘President’ in name only.

Commenters never want to experience that again.

A presidential term run by the administrative state, which is like having the DMV take over your life and expecting good results. A bunch of people with radical leftist agendas infighting to make the most ridiculous political statement. All while Stooge in Chief Biden presides. — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) January 17, 2025

Actions always speak volumes over words. Watch what the rest of the world actually does and not what they say. They're flocking to an actual leader after 4 years of whatever this has been. — Grandpa Deadpool (@GpaGeezer) January 17, 2025

It’s about time we have some strength in the White House — mac (@snoop71323) January 17, 2025

Before even taking office, Trump has already begun exerting his strength and influence. Unlike Biden, he has already done genuine press conferences. On Monday, following a four-year gap, we will once again have a President in the White House. The leadership void will be filled.