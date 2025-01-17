Leadership Void: Scott Jennings Explains Why So Many are Rushing to Meet with Trump

Time Magazine Endorses Forest Bathing and Communal Crying for Emotional Dems on Inaugurati...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:59 PM on January 17, 2025
Twitchy

President-Elect Donald Trump’s door is open at Mar-a-Lago and big names are walking in to meet with him. Scott Jennings was on CNN with Kaitlan Collins and laid out three reasons this is happening. He highlighted that the most important reason is leadership.

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

The last four years of President Joe Biden’s presidency have left Americans and the world starved for leadership.

Commenters say Trump is just what we need to fill the void.

Other posters say Jennings has it all wrong. They take a more cynical view. Let’s see what they have to say.

One thing is sure, Trump is actually in charge. The more we learn about Biden’s term in office, the more it becomes clear he was ‘President’ in name only.

Commenters never want to experience that again.

Before even taking office, Trump has already begun exerting his strength and influence. Unlike Biden, he has already done genuine press conferences. On Monday, following a four-year gap, we will once again have a President in the White House. The leadership void will be filled.

