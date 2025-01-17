Trump-Hating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Political Cartoonist Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address Featured a Cringey...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 17, 2025
Twitchy

A Trump-hating, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist whose syndicated work has appeared in newspapers, such as The Washington Post, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography in California. Authorities say 49-year-old Darrin Bell had child pornography and AI child pornography in his home. AI-generated child sexual abuse is also illegal in California.

Here’s more. (READ)

Bell did traditional comic strips and cartoon animation. Here are some examples. (WATCH)

Bell’s political cartoons largely focused on President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

California authorities say Bell is the first person arrested for possession of AI child pornography in the state. AI-generated child sexual abuse became illegal in California at the start of 2025. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Tags: ARRESTED ART CALIFORNIA CARTOON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY JOURNALISM

