Trump-Hating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Political Cartoonist Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

A Trump-hating, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist whose syndicated work has appeared in newspapers, such as The Washington Post, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography in California. Authorities say 49-year-old Darrin Bell had child pornography and AI child pornography in his home. AI-generated child sexual abuse is also illegal in California.
Here’s more. (READ)
JUST IN - Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for possession of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/L7cKv1vVuw— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 16, 2025
Since CA prohibits mug shot publication, this is Bell. Innocent until proven guilty, of course. pic.twitter.com/9YPCGhw37V— Dan McGurn (@UncleNoFo) January 16, 2025
He had real CP that he posted somewhere online - probably trading it - hence the anonymous tip to get a warrant against him and the AI generated kind they found on his hard drives has been criminalized in his home state of California since January 1st of this year.— Garbage Senpai (@BasuraPro) January 16, 2025
Bell did traditional comic strips and cartoon animation. Here are some examples. (WATCH)
On Wednesday, Trump-hating cartoonist Darrin Bell was arrested on suspicion of possession and creating child p*rnography.— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2025
Two months ago he put out this cartoon after Trump nominated Matt Gaetz. I fixed the ending. pic.twitter.com/BrcaSiUe7E
Yikes pic.twitter.com/rw9CH88Zvn— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 16, 2025
This Darrin Bell? Ironic. He thinks Trump supporters are all nazis because they don't like groomers. pic.twitter.com/fH1DdUR7Xs— We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) January 16, 2025
Recommended
He should make one about himself.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025
They were all really about him.— Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life (@RealStarMan) January 17, 2025
Bell’s political cartoons largely focused on President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
Absolutely shocking that some deranged, Trump-hating leftist propagandist is a pedo! Who would have ever known?!! DJT is taking out the trash even before his inauguration.— Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 16, 2025
Someone being triggered about people calling pedos 'groomers' = red flag.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025
California authorities say Bell is the first person arrested for possession of AI child pornography in the state. AI-generated child sexual abuse became illegal in California at the start of 2025. He is being held on $1 million bond.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member