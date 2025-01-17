Trump-Hating Pulitzer Prize-Winning Political Cartoonist Arrested for Allegedly Possessing Child Porn

A Trump-hating, Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist whose syndicated work has appeared in newspapers, such as The Washington Post, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography in California. Authorities say 49-year-old Darrin Bell had child pornography and AI child pornography in his home. AI-generated child sexual abuse is also illegal in California.

JUST IN - Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for possession of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/L7cKv1vVuw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 16, 2025

Since CA prohibits mug shot publication, this is Bell. Innocent until proven guilty, of course. pic.twitter.com/9YPCGhw37V — Dan McGurn (@UncleNoFo) January 16, 2025

He had real CP that he posted somewhere online - probably trading it - hence the anonymous tip to get a warrant against him and the AI generated kind they found on his hard drives has been criminalized in his home state of California since January 1st of this year. — Garbage Senpai (@BasuraPro) January 16, 2025

Bell did traditional comic strips and cartoon animation. Here are some examples. (WATCH)

On Wednesday, Trump-hating cartoonist Darrin Bell was arrested on suspicion of possession and creating child p*rnography.



Two months ago he put out this cartoon after Trump nominated Matt Gaetz. I fixed the ending. pic.twitter.com/BrcaSiUe7E — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2025

This Darrin Bell? Ironic. He thinks Trump supporters are all nazis because they don't like groomers. pic.twitter.com/fH1DdUR7Xs — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) January 16, 2025

He should make one about himself. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025

They were all really about him. — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life (@RealStarMan) January 17, 2025

Bell’s political cartoons largely focused on President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

Absolutely shocking that some deranged, Trump-hating leftist propagandist is a pedo! Who would have ever known?!! DJT is taking out the trash even before his inauguration. — Jejune the Destroyer (@of_lyon68642) January 16, 2025

Someone being triggered about people calling pedos 'groomers' = red flag. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2025

California authorities say Bell is the first person arrested for possession of AI child pornography in the state. AI-generated child sexual abuse became illegal in California at the start of 2025. He is being held on $1 million bond.