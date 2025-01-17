Disaster for Democracy: Kevin O’Leary Tells CNN Dems Their Party Is Paying the Price for Selecting Kamala

Selecting (not electing) Kamala Harris to be the Democrat Party’s 2024 presidential candidate was a disaster. It was an immediate disaster for the party and the party’s brand going forward. Kevin O’Leary was on CNN trying to get his Democrat panel guests to accept this obvious reality.

Was he successful? (WATCH)

I suggested to everybody that we should have run a process rather than just grant Kamala Harris her ability to run without a democratic process. She got slaughtered in the election. You can all apologize to me now. Thank you. I appreciate it.



She also took the democratic brand… pic.twitter.com/FDR3lAUfAr — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) January 16, 2025

Candidate Kamala was way in over her head. She was unable to think on her feet or talk to the press. Her first major decision was picking Tim Walz for goodness sake. She was a disaster and she got slaughtered.

These posters can easily see what the Democrats refuse to.

Yep and when you look at her history of getting jobs she clearly wasn't qualified for and wasn't performing it is all very predictable. They counted on the media way too much in today's climate of immediate dispute of lies and exaggerations. — catlett (@catlett) January 17, 2025

She did get slaughtered.



The Democrats got slaughtered. — Oyo Chick (@oyochickporvida) January 17, 2025

You're absolutely CORRECT! Kamala Harris's political career is O V E R...on a national basis anyway. 👍 — Jim Neal (@jim_neal1) January 17, 2025

Sir, just say it outloud…. Stupidity is not an asset. — Mel (@MelMel325520391) January 16, 2025

Democrats are in trouble. Their best option for a 2028 presidential candidate is currently burning down entire cities in California. So, they can scratch Gavin Newsom off their list.

The idiots on this panel assert that Harris was their best option. Really? Well, that should tell you all about where the Democrats are. They are done for a while. We need to now get back California and New York. — DemocratsHaveLostThePlot (@ihnbs202X) January 17, 2025

and they have no one on their bench for future elections, they need a moderate reset, but lots of far left loonies to clean out first..... always value your esteemed insight Mr. O' Leary and continued success for you and yours — Bernie Real Diehl 1 (@RealDiehlBBD) January 17, 2025

For a party that claims it’s for democracy, the Democrat Party sure hates letting its members vote on things.

Kevin is right The dems as usual 'thought they knew better' vs having a primary and letting the ppl choose — Dolly Demarco (@dollydemarco) January 17, 2025

The irony of saying the “democratic” party can run whatever process or lack of process they want is hilarious to me — mike (@Yaboy_hardmike) January 17, 2025

I love how it goes from “we” to “them” when democrats lose. As if they are not longer part of the party lol it’s comical and shows their true character. They are all in it for a grift. — R J Flocko (@TeflonJohn_22) January 17, 2025

They refuse to admit it was a horrible move 🤷‍♂️ you know because they’re always right 🤣 — Don Lawrence (@Don_tlr) January 17, 2025

Kevin O’Leary is an outsider. He’s Canadian. He’s telling his Democrat Party guests what he sees happening from outside their party. They’ll hear him, but they will not listen. The innate inability of Democrats to self-reflect is going to obliterate their party. All we can do is watch and microwave some popcorn. It’s going to be quite a show the next few years.