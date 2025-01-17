Unstoppable Force: Does Trump’s Presidential Arc Mirror the Original STAR WARS Trilogy?
Disaster for Democracy: Kevin O’Leary Tells CNN Dems Their Party Is Paying the Price for Selecting Kamala

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:28 AM on January 17, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Selecting (not electing) Kamala Harris to be the Democrat Party’s 2024 presidential candidate was a disaster. It was an immediate disaster for the party and the party’s brand going forward. Kevin O’Leary was on CNN trying to get his Democrat panel guests to accept this obvious reality.

Was he successful? (WATCH)

Candidate Kamala was way in over her head. She was unable to think on her feet or talk to the press. Her first major decision was picking Tim Walz for goodness sake. She was a disaster and she got slaughtered.

These posters can easily see what the Democrats refuse to.

Democrats are in trouble. Their best option for a 2028 presidential candidate is currently burning down entire cities in California. So, they can scratch Gavin Newsom off their list.

For a party that claims it’s for democracy, the Democrat Party sure hates letting its members vote on things.

Kevin O’Leary is an outsider. He’s Canadian. He’s telling his Democrat Party guests what he sees happening from outside their party. They’ll hear him, but they will not listen. The innate inability of Democrats to self-reflect is going to obliterate their party. All we can do is watch and microwave some popcorn. It’s going to be quite a show the next few years.

